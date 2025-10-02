The Scamerican Century

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
Oct 2

All I can say is - wow! An incredible depiction of the longevity and breadth of the deep state criminal cabal. Anyone who conflates the deep state with the administrative state (a bunch of bureaucrats living it up on government salaries) and thinks that Trump is a white knight (as Jeffrey Tucker wrote today) fighting the baddies - needs to Wake the f*** up!!!! Thank you Alexis for this wake up call!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lb's avatar
Lb
Oct 3

great post! part seems to be duplicated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexis Baden-Mayer
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alexis Baden-Mayer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture