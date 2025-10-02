The history of the United States begins with land theft, genocide, and slavery, along with an accompanying ideology based in:

a Christian bigotry with roots in Constantine’s Roman Empire, the Crusades, and the Inquisition (even as true followers of Jesus, among others, have been suppressed, including with the revocation of religious vaccine exemptions and the closing of houses of worship during the COVID lockdowns);

a uniquely American racism so peculiar that men like Thomas Jefferson would enslave their own children (today Blacks are incarcerated at six times the rate of Whites and are twice as likely to be shot by police);

rape culture (recognized as a political tool in Whitney Webb’s One Nation Under Blackmail, rape culture spawned cancel culture without doing anything about the underlying problem); and

corporatism, a form of collective insanity that subordinates human life to the profit of an undying legal entity (now empowered with the Constitutional rights of persons to manipulate the political process and undermine democracy).

This is not a history driven exclusively by the leaders of the ancient royal bloodlines. In one way or another, each of us has ancestors who provide examples—or even stories from our own lives—of complacent complicity with the land theft, genocide, or slavery this country is responsible for, or the ideologies of Christian bigotry, racism, rape, or corporatism, that have justified these crimes.

In my own 100-percent-working-class family line, this can be traced back to our earliest American ancestor, Paulus Van der Beek, a surgeon who took land in 1644 in what we now know as New York City. All I have ever been taught about him by my family is to take pride in seeing his name on the “Map of the Original Grants of Village Lots from the Dutch West India Company to the Inhabitants of New-Amsterdam … Commencing A.D. 1642.”

When I did my own research into Van der Beek’s story, I was ashamed by what I learned. It’s hard to blame Van der Beek himself. He was just a man who got a corporate job because he needed the work, but the situation he apparently took full advantage of was sickening.

According to “Resolution. To send people to New Netherland in the Blue Cock, as the director there is in want of assistance against the rebellious Indians,” authored by Peter Stuyvesant, the Dutch West India Company ship Van der Beek arrived on carried 130 soldiers. The same document has this note from a stop in Curaçao:

Concerning the information from the 3 to 4 captured Negroes and Mulattoes who had begun to build a raft near the east point while we were on a cruise, and had almost completed it in order to go to the mainland to reveal our departure and the weakness of the fort: although there was sufficient proof, we did not sentence them to death, which they well deserved, but found it most profitable for the Company, after whipping them severely, to send them off to St. Cruis or other Caribbean islands to be traded for provisions.

I learned from a newspaper history from 1898 of the first physician in Brooklyn, Paulus Van der Beek, that “About three months after his arrival in the new colonies he became the third husband of Mary Thomas or Baddie, and settled with her on the farm of her second husband, Willem Arianse Bennett, who had the preceding year been killed by the Indians.”

I didn’t expect to find a record what the Dutch did to the Lenape to instigate the death of Willem Arianse Bennett, but it was so horrific that a Dutchman named David Pietersz de Vries wrote a dreadful first-hand account of the cause, the Pavonia Massacre of February 25, 1643:

When it was day the soldiers returned to the fort, having massacred or murdered eighty Indians, and considering they had done a deed of Roman valor, in murdering so many in their sleep: where infants were torn from their mother’s breasts, and hacked into pieces in the presence of their parents, and the pieces thrown into the fire and into the water, and other sucklings were bound to small boards, and then cut, struck, and pierced, and miserably massacred in a manner to move a heart of stone. Some were thrown into the river, and when the fathers and mothers endeavored to save them, the soldiers would not let them come on land but made both parents and children drown—children from five to six years of age, and also some decrepit persons. Many fled from the scene, and concealed themselves in the neighboring sedge, and when it was morning came out to beg a piece of bread and to warm themselves; but they were murdered in cold blood and tossed into the water. Some came by our lands in the country with their hands or legs cut off, and some holding their entrails in their arms, and others had such horrible cuts and gashes that worse than they were could never happen. And these poor simple creatures, as also many of our own people did not know any better than that they had been attacked by a party of other Indians—the Maquas. After this exploit the soldiers were rewarded for their services. … At another place on the same night at Corlear’s Hook, on Corlear’s plantation, forty Indians were in the same manner attacked in their sleep, and massacred there in the same manner as the Duke of Alva did in the Netherlands, but more cruelly. … As soon as the Indians understood that the Swannekens [that’s what they called the Dutch] had so treated them, all the men whom they could surprise on the farm lands they killed; but we have never heard that they ever permitted women or children to be killed.

There has never been any type of public atonement or reparations for the early crimes of our country. They were simply built on, year and after year, to the present day. Clear-sighted and outspoken witnesses to the history include General Smedley Butler (his 1935 book War Is a Racket) and President Dwight D. Eisenhower (his 1961 farewell address, the military-industrial complex speech).

Today, to name just one example, we see atrocities similar to those committed in the Pavonia Massacre occurring in the Palestinian genocide. This is paid for with our taxes and enriches corporations like Bayer (I.G. Farben), the “Machiavellian planner” of the Holocaust.

Today, with its business partner Israel Chemicals Limited, Bayer is the monopoly Pentagon supplier of white phosphorus weapons.

Bayer was also a key player in the Plandemic. I took notice of this in 2021 when I realized that long-time critics of Monsanto (merged with Bayer in 2018) were being disproportionately targeted and unfairly blamed for the bulk of the so-called “COVID disinformation,” when this was actually coming from all directions in a massive decentralized zeitgeist of Plandemic opposition. (See Organic & Natural Health Advocates Are Being Targeted for Deplatforming, The New Yorker Publishes Misinformation About Misinformation, and Is Bayer Behind a Hit List of Organic & Natural Health Advocates?)

One of the so called “Disinformation Dozen,” Dr. Rashid Buttar died May 22, 2023, at the age of 57, days after claiming that he had been given a “poison” containing “200 times what was in the vaccine.” Ronnie Cummins, director and cofounder of the Organic Consumers Association (known for its Millions Against Monsanto and Billions Against Bayer campaigns), one of five organizations listed alongside the “Disinformation Dozen” died of a quick cancer the same month.

At the top of the “Disinformation Dozen” list, Dr. Joseph Mercola, coauthor with Cummins of The Truth About COVID-19, is currently the victim of an MK-ULTRA-style operation. Videos of Dr. Mercola talking with “psychic” Christopher Johnson who convinced Dr. Mercola to isolate himself, fire his top staff, including his sister, and stop funding OCA and the National Vaccine Information Center (also on the “Disinformation Dozen” list), were recently released. In one of the clips Dr. Mercola opens a drawer in his home office and brandishes a Glock 45 handgun. Is he being set-up to be suicided or just robbed? According to the publisher of the videos, McGill University Office for Science and Society (its tagline is the smarmy “Separating Sense from Nonsense”):

In a civil action filed by Steve Rye (Mercola’s former CEO), Christopher Johnson and Mercola’s new CEO are accused of moving assets from Mercola’s company into new entities that they control, thus enriching Johnson and the new CEO. The latter is Laura Berry, who knew Johnson prior to becoming the CEO of Mercola’s company. She now heads a multimillion-dollar wellness empire even though she is a lawyer with multiple complaints lodged against her and a petition filed in 2019 for bankruptcy showing debts of nearly half a million dollars. Meanwhile, journalist Rick Polito has reported that Christopher Johnson’s work for Mercola is being compensated to the tune of 1.2 million dollars a year.

Number-two on the “Disinformation Dozen” list, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has been a victim of the Nazi-connected CIA criminals who murdered his father, uncle, and cousin, his entire life. He’s currently imprisoned as Secretary of Health and Human Services where he’s serving on Trump’s Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism while denying the reality of Israel’s Palestinian genocide (even though he knows the CIA—and Pentagon contractor Lockheed Martin—killed his father and blamed it on a Palestinian patsy) while carrying out Bayer’s dream of forcing us to subsist on synthetic Frankenfoods. (See Nazi Coal Butter and Timeline of the Efforts to Replace Dairy Farms with SynBio “Milk” Proteins Goes Back to 1894!) So far, Kennedy’s FDA has let three new lab-grown animal cell slurries, Mission Barns “pork,” WildType “salmon,” and Believer Meats “chicken” slip through the self-affirmed “Generally Recognized as Safe” loophole.

Kennedy isn’t allowed to do what I would consider to be his one job, to revoke the nine PREP Act declarations that prevent us from suing pharma for the deaths and injuries caused by their so called “medical countermeasures.”

Kennedy is being forced to continue the work of the Biden Administration to set the stage for a bird flu plandemic (HHS Just Terminated 22 mRNA Projects—But Quietly Preserved the Bill Gates-Funded Bird Flu Shot). I predict this plandemic will happen in 2028 (the 52nd anniversary of the Bush-Rumsfeld-Cheney swine flu scamdemic that was the first time a vaccine manufacturer—Merck—got liability protections, when Liz Cheney will likely run as the Democratic presidential nominee) and will be blamed on Sec. Kennedy and his raw-milk-drinking Make America Healthy Again supporters. Libtards who hate Kennedy will take his mRNA jab. The ivermectin crowd is already being steered by Dr. Peter McCullough towards Tamiflu, a sometimes deadly drug that can also cause suicidal ideation.

How is Kennedy controlled? The threat of being blamed for his second wife’s death? Just as his father was set up to take the rap for Marilyn Monroe’s murder, RFK, Jr. could be framed in Mary Richardson’s. Newspaper reports detailed the nautical knots she used to hang herself from the rafters of their barn and how the fingers of both her hands were inside the noose. Does he fear for his children’s lives? In 2022, while RFK, Jr. was speaking out against the Ukraine war, his son Connor left a law firm job to secretly enlisted in it through the Ukraine International Legion. Is his family controlled from the inside? RFK III married Amaryllis Fox, a “former” CIA agent who unceremoniously ousted Dennis Kucinich to take control of RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign. Is the Epstein connection? Mary Richardson is said to have been friends with Ghislaine Maxwell, but RFK Jr. had a direct relationship with Jeffrey Epstein that he wasn’t completely truthful about when Whitney Webb interviewed him. It probably doesn’t amount to much more than Epstein giving him office space to use, but anything up to child rape could easily be fabricated.

Any one of these things could keep Sec. Kennedy enslaved to companies like Bayer.

During COVID, the head of Bayer’s pharmaceutical division Stefan Oelrich famously said, “If we had surveyed two years ago in the public, ‘Would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?,’ we would have probably had a 95 percent refusal rate. I think this pandemic has opened many people’s eyes to innovation in a way that was not possible before.” Bayer’s CureVac COVID vaccine kept a low profile, but now CureVac, along with its partner GSK, is being paid by Bill Gates’ BioNTech and Pfizer for infringing on CureVac patents in developing the first approved COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Bill Gates turned his 2019 $55 million vaccine investment in BioNTech, into over $550 million in just under two years. And now, BioNTech is buying CureVac. While pretending to be competitors, mRNA vaccine manufacturers have created a cartel.

The creation of the mRNA cartel was not ad hoc or after the fact. As I wrote in “Avril Haines Is the Allen Dulles of the Plandemic, Her Father Was a Rockefeller Scientist Who Helped Develop the Lipid Nanotechnology Used in the mRNA Vaccines, and Her Husband Runs His Own Palantir,” long before the Plandemic, JPMorgan Chase helped companies prepare to profit from it. In 2011, Jeffrey Epstein brought Bill Gates together with JPMorgan Chase executives to create the Global Health Investment Fund. Now known as the Global Health Investment Corporation, it includes dozens of Plandemic profiteers. GHIC partners include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the German Government’s KfW Development Bank (has a 23 percent stake in CureVac), GSK, Merck, the Pfizer Foundation, CIA contractor MITRE, and the U.S. public-private partnership BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) Ventures. A GHIC-BARDA agreement provided BARDA (taxpayer) funding to GHIC of $500 million over 10 years.

Is the Trump Administration, and all presidencies going back to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a continuation of the same Nazi-linked, corporate-controlled, CIA-managed, fascist dictatorship? I suspected as much when I learned that Donald Trump had been groomed by Roy Cohn. My suspicions were confirmed by the old broadcasts of assassination researcher and radio personality Mae Brussell.

In the 1980s, Mae Brussell was wise to Donald Trump's relationship to Roy Cohn, whom she knew to be part of the cabal responsible for the JFK Assassination. In a 1985 broadcast, Mae Brussell reported that Trump would earn $47 million from CIA director William Casey's purchase of ABC, a company Trump owned stock in, making sure to remind her listeners that Roy Cohn, Trump's attorney, was connected to Casey through the CIA.



Cohn figured prominently in the "Torbitt document," a source Mae Brussell cited in her broadcasts and her article, "The Nazi Connection to the John F. Kennedy Assassination." The 53-page report, "Nomenclature of an Assassination Cabal," written in 1969 by a pseudonymous William Torbitt, lists attorney Roy M. Cohn, Chairman of the Board for Lionel Corporation, New York City, as one of the principal financiers of Permindex, a key player in the JFK assassination, as well as earlier attempts to murder French President Charles de Gaulle. (Halliburton is listed, too. Brussell wouldn't have missed that connection when Dick Cheney left Halliburton to become Vice President in 2000--or when the Twin Towers and World Trade Center Building 7 came down in controlled demolitions on September 11, 2001.) Torbitt writes, "Lionel Corporation during this period did over 90 percent of their business with the space agency and army ordnance furnishing such items as electronic equipment, rocket parts, chemical warfare agents, and flame throwers." New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, who unsuccessfully prosecuted members of the conspiracy to assassinate Kennedy, came to the conclusion that “President Kennedy was murdered by elements of the industrial warfare complex working in concert with individuals in the United States Government. At the time of his murder, President Kennedy was working to end the Cold War. The annual income of the defense industry was well over $20 billion a year and there were forces in that industry in the U.S. Government which opposed the ending of the Cold War.” Torbitt adds, "Jack Kennedy’s last executive order stated that 1,000 troops would be brought home from Viet Nam by Christmas, 1963. The dispatch reported this would leave 11,000 non-combatants in Viet Nam, all of which would be removed by the end of 1964. Thus, in his last official act, the slain president evidenced his opposition to involving ourselves in the Southeastern Asia civil wars." Torbitt ended his document with a report from Army photographer Sergeant Ronald L. Haeberle of one of the many Corlears-Hook-style massacres carried out by U.S. soldiers in Vietnam:

There were some South Vietnamese people, maybe 15 of them, women and children included, walking on a dirt road maybe 100 yards away. All of a sudden the GI’s just opened up with M-16s. Besides the M-16 fire, they were shooting at the people with M-79 grenade launchers. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

As they moved in, closer to the village, they just kept shooting at people. I remember this man distinctly, holding a small child in one arm and another child in the other, walking toward us. They saw us and were pleading. The little girl was saying.“No no" in English. Then all of a sudden a burst of fire and they were cut down. They were about 20 feet away. One machine gunner did it. He’d opened up ...

I had been on the ground maybe 45 minutes at this point. Off to the left, a group of people, women, children and babies, were standing around. The machine gunner was standing in front of them with the ammo bearer and all of a sudden I heard this fire and here the gunner had opened up on all these people in the big circle and they were trying to run. I don’t know how many got out...

Then some GI’s went over to a pile where there were four people and one GI leaned over a guy who was still alive and finished him.

There were two small children, a very young boy and a smaller boy, maybe 4 or 5 years old. A guy with an M-16 fired at them, at the first boy, and the older boy fell over to protect the smaller boy ... Then they fired six more shots and just let them lie.

I left the village around 1 1 o’clock that morning I saw clumps of bodies and I just have seen as many as 100 killed. It was done very businesslike.

Torbitt explained that in the last year of Lyndon' Johnson’s term as Commander-in-orders were given in Viet Nam order to destroy certain villages and kill the inhabitants.

Torbitt’s closing call-to-action was for:

A purgative from within … to restore moral balance to the nation. The arrest, trial and punishment of the individuals guilty of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy are the only steps which would provide the purgative.

Aristotle the Greek said, “Tragedy moves from pity, to terror, to cleansing catharsis.” Terror in the late 1960’s followed. Only cleansing catharsis by application of the criminal laws to the high and low alike in the cabal will restore the former high collective national conscience.

Law and order return after the catharsis.

This hasn’t happened yet. Instead, the Kennedy Assassination has been built upon, year and after year, to the present day.



If Mae Brussell had lived to see Trump become President in 2017 (she died of cancer at age 66 in 1988), she would have noted another link between him and the criminal conspiracy that planned, executed, and covered up the 1963 coup: Stephen B. King, a former FBI-heavy who worked “security” for Nixon’s 1972 election team. King was Trump’s ambassador to the Czech Republic in his first term and then CEO of the 2024 Republican National Convention. Only Newsweek took note of this story, but it’s a crazy one. Stephen B. King is the man who beat, drugged, and kidnapped Martha Mitchell, the wife of Committee to Re-Elect the President Director John Mitchell, to stop her from talking to reporters about the break-in at the Democratic National Committee Headquarters at the Watergate Office Building.



That’s bad enough, but to understand how this connects back to the Kennedy assassination, you have to read Mae Brussell’s “Why Was Martha Mitchell Kidnapped?” Brussell’s hunch that Nixon wasn’t Watergate’s villain but its (not so sympathetic) victim was later confirmed by Russ Baker in Family of Secrets and Jefferson Morley in “Nixon’s Plan to Threaten the CIA on JFK’s Assassination.”



If Martha Mitchell had been allowed to speak freely with White House correspondent Helen Thomas, who she was on the phone with when King ripped it out of the wall, she might have said as much. Martha recognized the men arrested at the Watergate as doers of “dirty business,” specifically James McCord, a former CIA officer who had recently been her personal security guard. She knew something was up and she didn’t want her husband to be the patsy, but she wasn’t able to prevent that. Her husband chose (if he had a choice) the dirty tricks team over her. John left Martha in 1973. He was convicted as a Watergate conspirator and spent 19 months in prison.



“It could have been a hell of a lot worse," John told reporters. "They could have sentenced me to spend the rest of my life with Martha.”



In 1976, Martha died of cancer at age 57.



“I’m convinced if it hadn’t been for Martha—and God rest her soul, because she in her heart was a good person,” Nixon told British interviewer David Frost after her death. “She just had a mental and emotional problem that nobody knew about. If it hadn’t been for Martha, there’d have been no Watergate.”

One final link, that I’m aware of, between Trump and the Deep State of yore: Elbridge Colby, Trump's Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, who I have just published an article about at Covert Action Magazine, “What Dirty Tricks Does the Grandson of Former CIA Director William Colby—a Key Man Running U.S. Foreign Policy in the Trump Administration—Have in Store for Us?” Bringing this full-circle, back to the origin of the U.S. in genocide and land-left based on racism and Christian bigotry, Elbridge Colby’s great-grandfather is the author of the 1927 article in the American Journal of International Law, “How to Fight Savage Tribes.”

