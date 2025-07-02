The Scamerican Century

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lb's avatar
Lb
Jul 2

great reporting! thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Lidiya Angelova's avatar
Dr Lidiya Angelova
Jul 3

Interesting. I am a biologist but was focused on humans mostly. It's not surprising at all. It actually corresponds to my idea that Covid is Extracellular Vesicle https://angelovalidiya.substack.com/p/demystifying-covid-separating-fact?utm_source=publication-search and they surely knew it. Maybe that's why used LNPs which indeed are quite similar. What should we do to protect ourselves. We are omnivores and animal products are essential for us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexis Baden-Mayer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture