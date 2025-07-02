Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill is the first time in history the Farm Bill has been rolled into an omnibus spending measure. That’s how $233 million a year in Plandemic funding for farm animals ended up in the bill:

$10 million per year for the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN)

$70 million per year for the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP)

$153 million per year for the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank (NAVVCB)

Here’s the backstory on that…

By the end of summer 2024, mass mandatory vaccinations for every one of the 9.36 million dairy cows in the U.S. had been set in motion.

On August 16, four major factory farm industry associations gave the plan their blessing: the National Milk Producers Federation, the United Egg Producers, the National Turkey Federation, and the International Dairy Foods Association. They sent U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack a letter demanding “the U.S. government’s urgent intervention to expedite the development of safe, effective H5Nx vaccines that can be deployed to further protect U.S. dairy herds and turkey and egg layer operations without disruptions to trade.”

USDA employees were trained and ready. They’d been prepping an emergency mass vaccination plan for the dreaded foot-and-mouth disease for years.

Secretary Vilsack was marshaling the resources to implement the plan. Brand-new vaccinations would be needed. Nowhere on the planet had cows ever gotten bird flu before.

Vaccines for people were backed by a well-funded and entrenched bureaucracy, built pandemic by pandemic, since 1976. There wasn’t anything close to the same level of infrastructure, or a fraction of the money, for pandemic vaccines for farm animals. This must have seemed a shame to the pharmaceutical industry. There were so many more animals to vaccinate—more than 10 billion in the U.S. and 80 billion worldwide.

Secretary Vilsack would build it, the vaccine companies’ very own Animal Pharm.

The foundations were laid in the 2018 Farm Bill, which created the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank, just like the Strategic National Stockpile, but for farm animals. The Vaccine Bank came with $150 million in mandatory funding over five years, shared with the National Animal Health Laboratory Network and the National Animal Disease Preparedness Program.

Like the creation of the National Pharmaceutical Stockpile in 1999, the creation of the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank in 2018 was anonymous, slipped into the massive must-pass Farm Bill without being championed by any individual legislator.

The impetus had come from concerns over foot-and-mouth disease. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the National Pork Producers Council, the American Sheep Industry Association, and the National Milk Producers Federation were the groups that lobbied in 2017 for a vaccine bank funded to stockpile foot-and-mouth disease shots.

Stockpiling vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease made sense; there were already international trade rules that required vaccination in the event of an outbreak. Otherwise, farmers weren’t clamoring for livestock vaccines. The poultry industry wasn’t involved at all. Farmers were already getting paid to kill infected flocks and that bird flu policy was fine with them. Vaccines didn’t seem necessary.

The creation of the USDA’s vaccine bank stirred controversy over whether there would be a mandatory traceability program. Mandatory traceability was favored by the factory-farm-controlled industry associations but resisted by farmers and ranchers who feared abuse of the data collected and the costs involved.

In May 2024, Secretary Vilsack ensured that there would be mandatory traceability by mandating electronic ID for cattle moving interstate. The Farm & Ranch Freedom Alliance called the electronic ID mandate "a corporate boondoggle”:

Multinational meatpacking corporations and high-tech companies are pushing mandatory electronic identification for livestock, claiming that it’s an animal health measure and supports food safety—but neither is true. The real story is that it promotes international exports, thus maximizing the meatpacking companies’ profits, while the high-tech companies will make millions selling tags, readers, and related infrastructure, all at the expense of farmers and ranchers.

Electronic IDs would come in awfully handy when the USDA wanted to boost pharmaceutical company profits by enforcing mandatory vaccinations.

In the wake of the 2018 Farm Bill, the USDA’s first purchase for the vaccine bank had stuck to the original plan of prepping for foot-and-mouth disease, with $72 million spent on foot-and-mouth disease diagnostic kits and vaccine antigen concentrate, mostly going to Boehringer Ingelheim, the world’s monopoly manufacturer.

Then, just as the Strategic National Stockpile, meant to protect Americans against terror attacks, had quietly been repurposed with the words “or other public health emergency,” the mission creep set in. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced on its website that, “The 2018 Farm Bill authorizes APHIS to use funding set aside for the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank to accumulate vaccines and countermeasures for other high-consequence diseases, such as highly pathogenic avian influenza and African swine fever.”

With no limits to the diseases the USDA could throw money at, the animal vaccine bank could be even more lucrative for Big Pharma than the Strategic National Stockpile. It just needed more funding. That could be provided by the 2024 Farm Bill. The House version would fund the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program at $233 million annually through 2029, with $153 million earmarked for National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank. Additionally, “such sums as necessary” could be appropriated each year.

If farmers didn’t think free livestock vaccines were an enticing enough carrot, the 2024 Farm Bill also included a stick, a provision requiring livestock farmers to use vaccines if they want to get disaster insurance for the loss of animals to diseases for which vaccines are available.

The 2024 Farm Bill didn’t pass before Congress split D.C. for the campaign trail, but Vilsack was bullish about his vaccine slush fund being included when Congress got back to work on it in the post-election lame-duck session or next year.

In June 2024, Vilsack said he had two dozen companies working on a bird flu vaccine for cows, including Zoetis and Merck Animal Health.

In August, Vilsack announced the first “field trial" was commencing.

In what should have been massive news, but wasn’t reported anywhere, on August 28, 2024, the Center for Veterinary Biologics announced a huge change to the way the USDA tested new vaccines.

It used to be that animal vaccine studies were conducted only in laboratories. Now, for the first time ever, a vaccine study was happening "outside of containment without terminal disposal of milk and other commodities.” In other words, the vaccine “trial” was happening on commercial farms and the milk was going right into the food supply!

The USDA didn’t offer any details, but it was a safe bet that these were mRNA vaccines.

The Associated Press reported that, in June, the USDA would begin testing calves with an mRNA vaccine that had been developed by the University of Pennsylvania and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Their mRNA bird flu vaccine for cows had been in the works for a while. Last year, it had been tested on mice and ferrets, first to measure antibodies after vaccination, then in a second-round challenge study to see if the vaccine was protective. The researchers told the AP that it was but haven’t published their results.

When cows get mRNA shots, what ends up in the milk?

We don’t know yet. One question is whether the mRNA lipid nanoparticles can travel from the injection site to the udder. If mRNA lipid nanoparticles do end up in the milk, can the milk then “vaccinate” someone who drinks it?

Studies of breast milk tell us that synthetic mRNA lipid nanoparticles do enter the mammary glands via the bloodstream or lymphatic system and get into the milk.

Researchers at New York University Grossman Long Island School of Medicine wanted to understand “the systemic distribution of vaccine mRNA during lactation and whether it is excreted in human breast milk.” They published their findings in The Lancet article “Biodistribution of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in human breast milk,” in 2023.

They observed that COVID-19 vaccine mRNA is not confined to the injection site but spreads systemically and is packaged into the extracellular vesicles of breast milk. Extracellular vesicles are natural lipid nanoparticles,and are how cells package substances for transfer to other cells. Breast milk’s extracellular vehicles are the way mothers transfer all the good stuff in breast milk to their babies. There are so many different RNA sequences, proteins, and glycopeptides packaged in breast milk’s extracellular vehicles that scientists are only beginning to catalogue and understand them all.

The fact that COVID-19 vaccine mRNA can hijack extracellular vesicles is very disturbing.

The “Biodistribution” study involved only thirteen breastfeeding women and didn't include data on the concentration of mRNA lipid nanoparticles in the shots they received. As everyone who has investigated COVID-19 vaccine injuries knows, there was a wide variation in the lethality of the vaccine batches, which may be due to mRNA lipid nanoparticle concentration.

The “Biodistribution” authors found that the “vaccine mRNA integrity was reduced to 12–25%” by the time it reached the breast milk. Only trace quantities of mRNA lipid nanoparticles were found in the breast milk and none after forty-eight hours post-vaccination. “Nevertheless, since the minimum mRNA vaccine dose to elicit an immune reaction in infants <6 months is unknown,” the researchers cautioned, “a dialogue between a breastfeeding mother and her health-care provider should address the benefit/risk considerations of breastfeeding in the first two days after maternal vaccination.”

To see if the extracellular vesicles carrying mRNA lipid nanoparticles had the potential to provoke babies’ cells to express the COVID-19 spike protein, they exposed HT-29 cells. These are derived from colon cancer tumors and are commonly used to study intestinal cells. Vaccine mRNA-positive extracellular vesicles did not induce spike protein expression in HT-29 cells.

The researchers used cord blood mononuclear cells to see what level of mRNA lipid nanoparticles would elicit spike protein production. They found that concentrations of “1:10^3 and not 1:10^6 vaccine mRNA dilution induced S protein expression in CBMCs.”

We can presume that with the COVID-19 shots, exposure of babies to the residues of their mothers’ vaccine is an inadvertent side effect of the shot, but that might not always be the case.

Cow’s milk is apparently an ideal way to deliver mRNA. Researchers at the Tingo Exosomes Technology and Regenerative Medicine Technology companies in China are developing an oral mRNA COVID-19 vaccine using cow’s milk. They published their early results in 2022 on bioRxiv, “An oral vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 RBD mRNA-bovine milk-derived exosomes induces a neutralizing antibody response in vivo.”

Cow’s milk contains phospholipid packets called exosomes that are an ideal delivery mechanism for oral mRNA vaccines. The Tingo scientists showed that cow’s milk can be used to immunize mice, demonstrating that mRNA injections can turn food into “vaccines.” When the mice in the Tingo experiment drank cow’s milk loaded with mRNA-filled exosomes, their gastrointestinal tracts absorbed the exosomes and they produced antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Putting these two studies together, we can see how mRNA lipid nanoparticle-injected cows might create milk that carries viable mRNA instructions to our cells to produce toxins like the spike protein.

The other major question about milk from cows given mRNA shots is, how much of the antigen produced by the vaccinated animal’s cells ends up in the milk—and for how long?

For the COVID-19 shots, we still do not know just how long the spike protein is produced by or persists in the body after vaccination. According to Children's Health Defense, one study found the vaccine mRNA was still present at sixty days; a study of vaccine-induced myocarditis found that, in 25 percent of those patients, the spike protein persisted in the blood for the duration of the study; and autopsies have found spike protein in the tissue long after vaccination (e.g., at four months).

The so-called mRNA “vaccines” weren’t really vaccines. They were simply instructions to human cells to produce a coronavirus spike protein. The mRNA could be used to instruct human cells to produce any number of toxins. That’s why Dr. Joseph Mercola called this "Biowarfare Through the Food Supply" when he wrote about mRNA animal vaccines in 2023 and found that they had been used for number of years before the COVID-19 vaccines became the first human mRNA shots.

Merck's mRNA vaccine Sequivity, developed in a partnership with Moderna that began in 2015, has been used in the pork industry since 2018. Pork produced with Sequivity didn’t go through pre-market safety testing, it isn’t labeled, and it isn’t monitored for adverse events.

When legislators learned about mRNA vaccines in livestock, they started introducing bills to label food produced with mRNA livestock vaccines. Missouri, Texas, and Tennessee are among the states considering such legislation.

Idaho is taking an even stronger stance, with a proposed bill that would ban "vaccine[s] developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state."

It is now well established that the mRNA COVID shots alter DNA and that this can have disastrous consequences, including cancer.

To call this a bioweapon is no exaggeration. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has been researching the intentional misuse of genome editing technologies and “unwanted genetic changes,” in other words, the use of genetic engineering as a biological weapon. It was DARPA that invented the mRNA technology. It was Sequivity manufacturer Merck that launched the U.S. biological weapons program during World War II. It was Merck that was the main beneficiary of the 1976 swine flu scamdemic, becoming the first company to get vaccine liability protections from the government.

When the Tingo scientists figured out how to deliver mRNA through cow’s milk, they boasted that their technique could achieve “better patient compliance.” This is evidence that gene-modifying mRNA technologies could be delivered via the food supply—and could be a means of skirting informed consent.

It’s a nightmare scenario, but for more than thirty years it was NIAID director Anthony Fauci’s dream. In 2001, he announced that researchers had developed mice that could secrete an experimental malaria vaccine into their milk, saying:

“Malaria causes untold suffering in the poorest regions of the world, so we cannot restrict our focus simply to finding a vaccine that works. Rather, we must look for innovative strategies that will bring effective vaccines to regions where economic conditions preclude the use of costly alternatives. Transgenic animals could be one way to accomplish that goal.”

The “edible vaccine” concept goes back to 1998, when Fauci announced the first human trial.

Pharmaceutical companies have been “accidentally” spiking our cornflakes with swine vaccines and experimental AIDS drugs ever since.

One Fauci-funded company, Prodigene, didn’t take the necessary precautions in its experimental open-air trials of genetically engineered pharmaceutical crops planted in at least ninety-six locations. As a result, Prodigene’s mutant pharma crops were caught contaminating over 500,000 bushels of soybeans in Nebraska and 150 acres of corn in Iowa. Regulators wouldn’t initially disclose what the Prodigene corn was contaminated with, but the GE Food Alert coalition found that the company had been growing experimental AIDS and hepatitis B vaccines, a blood-clotting agent, a vaccine to prevent diarrhea in pigs, a digestive enzyme, and an adhesive.

Fauci’s reign over NIAID finally came to an end. It’s time that the contamination of our food supply with his bioweapons did, too.