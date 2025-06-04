The Scamerican Century

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TFish's avatar
TFish
2d

Adjuvants increase immune response, but the flaws of the platform are graver than adjuvanticity. I think that’s putting it mildly, probably for the purpose of publication. But at least it was published.

“There are no permanently positively charged lipids found in nature. Zero. It is absolutely unnatural. As one might expect, this makes cationic lipids incredibly toxic, immunogenic, and inherently unstable.”

From this: https://entwine.substack.com/p/the-platform-is-deadly

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Psyche's avatar
Psyche
2d

Im going to spread this as best I can … I call it AN EDUCATION NOT INDOCTRINATION ‼️🙏🏼🙌🏼My family just doesn’t know … but I knew from day ONE 1️⃣ my Masters Degree in Science 🧪 told me so… GREAT ARTICLE ‼️🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alexis Baden-Mayer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture