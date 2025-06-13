The Scamerican Century

Chuck Fall
6d

Likening Avril Haines to Alan Dulles is apt. Our country was warned about the bio-warfare wing of the military industrial complex by President Eisenhower and the collective failure of Congress and others to heed the warning have left us with the likes of Avril Haines, a child of the deep state. Great report; wide ranging and damning for sure.

Lb
Jun 13

great article!

