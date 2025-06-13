In my last article, “Another Cause of Adverse Events,” I explored the scientific literature explaining how the mRNA lipid-nanoparticles in the COVID-19 vaccines are vaccine adjuvants, meaning that they cause the cell death and inflammation necessary to trigger an immune response—and the vaccine injuries this causes.

In this article, I intended to trace the history of the use of lipid-nanoparticles. Prior to the invention of the synthetic lipid-nanoparticles created for mRNA vaccines, squalene, a naturally occurring lipid nanoparticle that’s found in large quantities in shark’s liver, was used as a vaccine adjuvant and drug delivery system. This became a huge controversy during the Gulf War Syndrome crisis when the disease was linked to the anthrax vaccine through the squalene antibodies detected in affected soldiers. Squalene-based adjuvants are still very common.

What I was most surprised to learn while researching this article is that squalene was one of the research focuses of Director of National Intelligence and Event 201 participant Avril Haines’s father Thomas H. Haines, a Rockefeller University scientist.

That Avril Haines’s dad helped develop the lipid nanotechnology that is one of the reasons why the vaccine bioweapons of both 9/11 anthrax and the Plandemic are so deadly and debilitating (as you will learn below) is even more interesting when examined alongside the other intergenerational links between the Plandemic and past Deep State operations. Johnny Vedmore’s series on J. Stanley Pottinger, who covered up government involvement in the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., among other crimes, and his son Matt Pottinger who coordinated the Plandemic lockdowns of 2020, is fascinating. And, famously, there are Joe & Hunter Biden’s ties to Metabiota (now Ginkgo Bioworks), the company launched in 2008 by Google.org to mismanage Ebola, set up Pentagon bioweapons labs in Ukraine, and hunt for bat viruses with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Avril Haines, the Allen Dulles of the Plandemic

Between her roles in Obama’s Central Intelligence Agency and as Biden’s Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines worked for WestExec, the Deep State firm that quickly populated Biden’s Cabinet in 2021. When she participated in Event 201, the Plandemic dress rehearsal that took place in October 2019, she was working, as a WestExec principal, for just about every organization involved.

Event 201 was organized by Johns Hopkins while Avril Haines was Senior Fellow at its Applied Physics Laboratory. The official role of an APL Senior Fellow is government lobbyist and influencer. According to the university, “APL’s Senior Fellows are distinguished experts in national security and space who work with technical experts at the Laboratory to better inform technology and policy decisions made by U.S. military leaders and senior government officials.” It’s another Deep State hub.

Event 201 was cohosted by the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation while Avril Haines was working through WestExec for Microsoft.

Event 201 was funded by Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz’s Open Philanthropy, while it was another one of Haines’s WestExec clients.

WestExec clients of Avril Haines that weren’t (to my knowledge) involved in Event 201 include Peter Thiel’s data mining and surveillance company Palantir and Jeffrey Epstein’s partner in crime JPMorgan Chase, but they have their Plandemic ties, too.

Palantir got at least $9 million in government COVID contracts in 2021-2022, but the company says its COVID work began in April 2020.

As for JPMorgan Chase, long before the Plandemic, it helped companies prepare to profit from it. In 2011, Jeffrey Epstein brought Bill Gates together with JPMorgan Chase executives to create the Global Health Investment Fund. Now known as the Global Health Investment Corporation, it includes dozens of Plandemic profiteers. GHIC partners include GSK, Merck, the Pfizer Foundation, MITRE, and the public-private partnership BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) Ventures. The GHIC-BARDA agreement provides for BARDA (taxpayer) funding to GHIC of up to $500 million over 10 years.

If the Plandemic was a plot and Avril Haines was is on it, as Event 201 makes glaringly obvious, how far back does it go and when did Haines get involved? Some have speculated that Avril Haines’ relationship with the CIA extends back to 1991, when she met her husband, David Davighi, a suspected CIA pilot who has spent his career in government, including at the CIA. In 2017, Davighi founded his own Palantir-like Pentagon/CIA contracting business, Geospark Analytics, now known as Seerist.

In the 1990s Avril’s father Thomas Haines was at the height of his career, researching how lipid nanoparticles can penetrate human cell membranes to deliver drugs and genes. He consulted to a company called Liposome Technology, Inc., which became Sequus (and was later bought by ALZA and then Johnson & Johnson). Sequus used Haines’s lipids expertise to develop Doxil, the first pharmaceutical delivered via lipid nanoparticle, approved for the treatment of AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma in 1995 and now widely used on a variety of cancers. Sequus’s founder Frank Szoka is a giant is his field. Moderna’s Bob Langer recently said of him, ‘‘Frank is one of the great pioneers of liposomes and lipid nanoparticles, and he has made countless contributions to these areas.”

Doxil is the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin encapsulated in polyethylene glycol (PEG)-modified stealth liposomes. Doxil can have a painful side effect known as “hand-foot syndrome,” pictured here:

This is triggered by the drug leaking out through the capillaries on the hands and feet, causing toxicity, numbness, and pain, with symptoms such as skin swelling, redness, peeling, chapping, and blistering. The version of Doxil approved in the E.U. doesn’t use PEG as the coating for the lipid-nanoparticle, and it doesn’t have this side effect.

Pegylated lipid-nanoparticles are used in the COVID-19 vaccines, which may be one of the reasons those shots have caused similar side effects, as pictured here:

Squalene seems like a benign ingredient. It’s an oil extracted from shark liver, and it’s also found naturally in the membranes of human cells. In its natural form, it’s an antioxidant that would be more likely to assist with cell repair than cause cell death.

Squalene can penetrate cells, making it an ideal delivery system. That’s also enough to make it an “adjuvant” that provokes cell death to trigger the immune system.

Scientists found that one intradermal injection of squalene could induce joint-specific inflammation in arthritis-prone (dark agouti) rats. The scientists who discovered that in 2000 wrote, “Our demonstration that an autoadjuvant can trigger chronic, immune-mediated joint-specific inflammation may give clues to the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis”—an epidemic the scientists noted impacts 2.5 million people in the U.S.—“and it raises new questions concerning the role of endogenous molecules with adjuvant properties in chronic inflammatory diseases.”

If you consume squalene in olive oil, your immune system recognizes squalene as an oil molecule native to your body. It is found throughout your nervous system and brain. In fact, not only will your immune system recognize it, you will also reap the benefits of its antioxidant properties.

The difference between "good" and "bad" squalene is the route by which it enters your body. Injection is an abnormal route of entry, which incites your immune system to attack all the squalene in your body, not just the vaccine adjuvant. Your immune system will attempt to destroy the molecule wherever it finds it, including in places where it occurs naturally, and where it is vital to the health of your nervous system.

Squalene and Gulf War Syndrome

Squalene-based vaccine adjuvants became controversial when they were implicated in Gulf War Syndrome, a disease common among soldiers given the anthrax vaccine. The best source of information on this is Gary Matsumoto's 2004 book Vaccine A: The Covert Government Experiment That's Killing Our Soldiers -- and Why GI's Are Only the First Victims. A good summary of the book is included in “A Glimpse into the Scary World of Vaccine Adjuvants,” written in 2005 by Edda West of Vaccine Choice Canada:

Vaccine A: The Covert Government Experiment That's Killing our Soldiers and Why GI's are Only the First Victims, is a gripping read into the mad science world of the U.S. military's biowarfare vaccine development program which, since 1987 has injected tens of thousands of U.S. troops with an experimental unlicensed anthrax vaccine containing squalene. An oil based adjuvant, squalene has been known for decades to cause severe autoimmune diseases in laboratory animals. … "When UCLA Medical School's Michael Whitehouse and Frances Beck injected squalene combined with other materials into rats and guinea pigs back in the 1970's, few oils were more effective at causing the animal versions of arthritis and multiple sclerosis", writes Matsumoto. In 1999, Dr. Johnny Lorentzen, an immunologist at Sweden's Karolinska Institute proved that on injection, "otherwise benign molecules like squalene can stimulate a self-destructive immune response", even though they occur naturally in the body. Other research institutes have also shown that the immune system makes antibodies to squalene, but only after it is injected. We now know that squalene, added to boost immune response in a formulation known as MF59, is the secret ingredient in certain lots of experimental anthrax vaccine that has caused devastating autoimmune diseases and death in countless Gulf War vets (Canadian, British and Australian troops were also injected with squalene laced vaccine), and continues to be used today. There is a "close match between the squalene-induced diseases in animals and those observed in humans injected with this oil: rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and systemic lupus erythematosus", writes Matsumoto. These three illnesses have been proven to be caused by this oil, but there is an additional long list of autoimmune diseases associated with squalene injection into humans. "There are now data in more than two dozen peer-reviewed scientific papers, from ten different laboratories in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia, documenting that squalene-based adjuvants can induce autoimmune diseases in animals… Sweden's Karolinska Institute has demonstrated that squalene alone can induce the animal version of rheumatoid arthritis. The Polish Academy of Sciences has shown that in animals, squalene alone can produce catastrophic injury to the nervous system and the brain. The University of Florida Medical School has shown that in animals, squalene alone can induce production of antibodies specifically associated with systemic lupus erythematosus", writes Matsumoto. Long List of Side Effects Referring to squalene in her extensive article on adjuvants, Dr. Viera Scheibner writes, "This adjuvant contributed to the cascade of reactions called Gulf War Syndrome, documented in the soldiers involved in the Gulf War. The symptoms they developed included arthritis, fibromyalgia, lymphadenopathy, rashes, photosensitive rashes, malar rashes, chronic fatigue, chronic headaches, abnormal body hair loss, non-healing skin lesions, aphthous ulcers, dizziness, weakness, memory loss, seizures, mood changes, neuropsychiatric problems, anti-thyroid effects, anaemia, elevated ESR (erythrocyte sedimentation rate), systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, Raynaud's phenomenon, Sjorgren's syndrome, chronic diarrhea, night sweats and low-grade fevers.” Matsumoto punctuates his book with poignant interviews of military personnel who suffered many of these extreme and devastating syndromes, all of whom tested positive for anti-squalene antibodies which has become THE definitive marker for people who have been injected with this adjuvant and who have gone on to develop catastrophic diseases. Immunologist Dr. Pamela Asa was the first person to recognize that the autoimmune diseases she was seeing in military personnel mirrored those in experimental animals injected with oil formulated adjuvants. When she met a patient with similar autoimmune symptoms who had participated in an experimental herpes vaccine trial, who also knew he had been injected with MF59, a squalene adjuvant being used as a “placebo” in that study, everything began to fall into place. Pam Asa contacted Dr. Robert Garry, a leading virologist at Tulane University Medical School, whose specialty is developing antibody tests and asked him to develop a test for the detection of anti-squalene antibodies - a test that ultimately became the most important forensic and diagnostic tool identifying patients whose autoimmune diseases followed injection with squalene laced anthrax vaccine. Juxtaposed to heart wrenching testimonies of shattered health and ruined lives is the military's defiant stonewalling and denial that a squalene-laced anthrax vaccine was injected into thousands of its people without their informed consent - this despite the fact that the FDA and independent researchers have tested and identified varying amounts of squalene in specific lots of the vaccine. Even more stunning is the fact that by 1997, hundreds of millions of dollars had already been spent testing vaccines formulated with squalene adjuvants by leading research institutes like NIH (National Institutes of Health) who tested its efficacy in HIV vaccines, the National Cancer Institute who for nearly two decades conducted research with squalene-boosted vaccines, and the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) had been testing it in animals since 1988 and began human clinical trials in 1991. Nineteen of NIAID's 23 trials were for prototype HIV vaccines. Writes Matsumoto, " Squalene adjuvants are a key ingredient in a whole new generation of vaccines intended for mass immunization around the globe." Immune System Sees Squalene as an Enemy to Attack Researchers at Tulane Medical School and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research "have both proven that the immune system responds specifically to the squalene molecule. Squalene's pathway through the body has been tracked with a radioactive tracer in animals by none other than Chiron, maker of MF59, the squalene-based adjuvant, now also a component of FLUAD…” The immune system does in fact "see" squalene and recognizes it as an oil molecule native to the body. The key is "route of administration". As Gary Matsumoto says, "Squalene is not just a molecule found in a knee or elbow - it is found throughout the nervous system and the brain." When it is injected into the body, the immune system sees it as an enemy to be attacked and eliminated. As any immunologist will tell you, the way an antigen encounters the immune system makes all the difference. You can eat squalene - no problem as it is an oil the body can easily digest. But studies in animals and humans show that injecting squalene will "galvanize the immune system into attacking it, which can produce a self-destructive cross reaction against the same molecule in the places where it occurs naturally in the body - and where it is critical to the health of the nervous system." This phenomenon is also known as 'molecular mimicry', where the immune system forms antibodies against one of its own structures and will continue to attack the 'self' molecule in the body that resembles the one in the germ, or as is the case with squalene, an identical substance that is naturally present in the body. Once this self-destructive process begins, it never stops as the body continues to make the molecule the immune system is now trained to attack. Another example involving autoimmune 'molecular mimicry' is when the immune system has been sensitized to attack myelin, the insulating fatty coating around nerve fibres which insures the smooth relay of nerve signals. The body would continue to make myelin in order to replenish and repair the protective sheath around its nerve endings. But says Matsumoto, "In the act of doing so, the body immunizes itself against itself, administering over and over again what amounts to a booster dose of something that the immune system now wants to get rid of. This vital constituent (myelin) is now the enemy, and the immune system is now programmed to obliterate it in an endless loop of self-destruction" - the process involved in MS (multiple sclerosis), and ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). * * * Molecular Mimicry as a Bio-Weapon Matsumoto reports that Soviet bioweaponeers used the principal of molecular mimicry in the 1980's to engineer a 'designer disease' that would attack myelin. By splicing a fragment of myelin basic protein into legionella bacterium, they created what amounted to a living "nano-bomb", which they injected into guinea pigs. What they found was that the immune system quickly cleared the legionella bacterium, but the myelin molecule, smuggled in by this microbial "Trojan horse" initiated a second wave of disease which caused experimental allergic encephalomyelitis, the animal version of MS. The Soviets recognized this creation for what it was - a biological time bomb!! "Squalene is a kind of trigger for the real biological weapon: the immune system. When the immune system's full repertoire of cells and antibodies start attacking the tissues they are supposed to protect, the results can be catastrophic," writes Matsumoto. His assessment is seconded by Dr. Pam Asa - "Oil adjuvants are the most insidious chemical weapon ever devised." "Molecular mimicry, seen for its diabolical potential as a weapon by the Soviets as far back as the 1980's, also applies to squalene. But the real problem with using squalene, of course, is not that it mimics a molecule found in the body; it is the same molecule," writes Matsumoto. "So what American scientists conceived as a vaccine booster was another "nano-bomb", instigating chronic, unpredictable and debilitating disease. When the NIH (National Institutes of Health) argued that squalene would be safe because it is native to the body, just the opposite was true. Squalene's natural presence in the body made it one of the most dangerous molecules ever injected into man!" The main proponents for the use of squalene in vaccines have been the U.S Department of Defense and the NIH. The anti-squalene antibodies in sick American and British military personnel are evidence that military experimentation has caused an unprecedented health catastrophe in tens of thousands of people onto whom the vaccine was forced and who were denied the right to make an informed decision based on existing scientific knowledge of the dangers of injecting squalene. By adding squalene to their new anthrax vaccine, they did not make a better vaccine, they made a biological weapon." Why, one would obviously ask, would anyone knowingly inject such a dangerous substance into humans? … [E]xplains Matsumoto, "scientists in the United States are now literally invested in squalene. Army scientists who developed the second generation anthrax vaccine have reputations to protect and licensing fees to reap for the army...[and] worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the new recombinant vaccine for anthrax."

Bruce Ivins, from the Anthrax Vaccine to the Anthrax Attacks

One of those army scientists with patents on anthrax vaccine technology was Bruce Ivins, who in 2008 was suicided and made the patsy for the 9/11 anthrax operation. Of course, Matsumoto didn’t know this would happen when he wrote his book, but Ivins featured prominently in it. “The man who fought to have squalene tested on humans, and got his wish when the US sent troops to Iraq, was, according to Gary Matsumoto’s book — Bruce Ivins.” (That’s how Dave Pollard puts it in his 2008 article, “Bruce Ivins and Squalene.”) Here’s an excerpt from Matsumoto’s book:

When they [Stephen Little and Gregory Knudson], along with Fort Detrick scientists Bruce Ivins and Sue Welkos, began working on a new anthrax vaccine, they chose a design that was increasingly popular at the NIH—subunit plus adjuvant. “Subunit” refers to small fragments of a germ. … The subunit that Little, Knudson, Ivins and Welkos chose for the Army’s new anthrax vaccine was a little surprising. It was protective antigen—the same main ingredient in the vaccine they were trying to replace. Although all the data from both U.S. and British military experiments from the ’60s forward indicated that more components of the anthrax microbe needed to be in any effective anthrax vaccine—a fact that even Little and Knudson acknowledge in their 1986 paper—Fort Detrick’s newest generation of anthrax investigators did just the opposite. In fact, they did one better. With recombinant DNA technology, their new vaccine would eliminate every extra molecule of anthrax unrelated to protective antigen. It would be purest PA formulation ever made, and would hence be the weakest anthrax vaccine ever made. Remember, in immunology, purity equals weakness. Yet … [i]n guinea pigs, the new anthrax vaccine produced complete protection against the Ames strain with just one dose. *** It was the oil emulsions that helped transform the Army’s hapless protective antigen formula into a potent single-shot vaccine. Dr. Bruce Ivins … had added three different adjuvants to his one-shot wonders [Tri-Mix, DeTox, and SAF-1]. *** The Fort Detrick additives were all emulsified in oil. The oils were only supposed to be “vehicles” that conveyed the bits of bacteria through the bloodstream. SAF-1, which provided less protection than the other two, contained the oil squalane. The adjuvants that helped provide complete protection from Ames in guinea pigs, Tri-Mix and DeTox, contained fragments of bacteria suspended in squalene. *** [O]ils are potentially toxic, and the Fort Detrick team knew it. In Bruce Ivins’s frequently cited paper on the Army’s pursuit of an improved human anthrax vaccine, he noted that oil adjuvants “can provoke toxic, allergic, ulcerative, or lethal reactions.” This should have made him think twice before using an oil adjuvant, but many scientists at the time were convinced that squalene could be safely injected because it was already found in the body. Neither he nor anyone else who worked on this vaccine at Fort Detrick has published an explanation for why they did this.

The squalene-adjuvanted anthrax vaccines started being given to soldiers, along with Gulf War Syndrome, in 1991, the year that Avril Haines may have joined the CIA. Her father started consulting for Liposome Technology Inc. in 1993. In 1995, the company changed its name to Sequus and launched its first squalene injection Doxil, in 1995.

Anthrax was clearly a CIA project, as Graeme MacQueen’s book, The 2001 Anthrax Deception: The Case for a Domestic Conspiracy, makes clear. Bruce Ivins, and the other “person of interest” accused of the attacks, Steven Hatfill, might not have been the lone perpetrators, but it’s likely that they were among those who pulled it off. I came to that conclusion while researching David Franz, the former Fort Detrick commander who was a subcontractor on a DARPA project to make the silicone-encapsulated anthrax used in the attacks. Franz’s backstory was necessary to understanding the Plandemic, as he was an advisor to the Pentagon bioweapons contractor EcoHealth Alliance. Franz was the main source for the 2001 book Germs: Biological Weapons and America's Secret War, which unwittingly provided evidence for the CIA’s authorship of 9/11 anthrax, after the FBI traced the weapon back to Fort Detrick.

I have yet to find evidence that the makers of the anthrax vaccines and Doxil were working together. Is it just a strange coincidence that Avril Haines’s father was working on a pharmaceutical injectable bioweapon very similar to a military/CIA injectable bioweapon, around the same time? I can only venture guesses. It’s possible that Thomas Haines’ research was useful, so the powers that be recruited both he and his talented daughter. Or, Avril Haines may have been pulled into the fold, and when it was discovered that her father’s research was useful, he was given role, too. And, it may be happenstance.

Thomas Haines, Rockefeller Scientist

The Rockefeller Foundation became an important part of the Plandemic story with the revelation (first reported by Dutch politician Thierry Baudet) that in 2010 it published a paper, “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development,” with a section called “ Lock Step” that perfectly predicted the lockdowns we experienced in 2020, including “mandatory quarantine for all citizens,” “face masks [and] body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets,” and “[t]ele-presence technologies … for populations whose travel is restricted,” as well as some that have yet to come to pass, like “biometric IDs for all citizens,” ballgame spectators fearing mob violence to the extent that they wear “bulletproof vests that sported a patch of their national flag,” “[s]canners using advanced functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) technology … to detect abnormal behavior that may indicate ‘antisocial intent,’” and health screening as “a prerequisite for release from a hospital or prison.”

I uncovered another Rockefeller connection to the Plandemic when I researched Rajiv Shah. He was the head of Obama’s USAID (2010-2015) when it was spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the virus hunting operation Google.org launched with Metabiota—that turned up the closest known relative to SARS-CoV-2, a bat virus called RaTG13, as well as the bat viruses Ralph Baric used in his infamous gain-of-function experiments. (These very well may have produced SARS-CoV-2; Baric didn’t release the genome of his chimera until May 2020, long after COVID origins sleuths identified the role he may have played.) After that, Rajiv Shah became the President of the Rockefeller Foundation and hired 9/11 cover-up artist Philip Zelikow to create an origin story for COVID-19.

Thomas Haines’s role at Rockefeller University began in 2007, when he became a visiting professor of biochemistry in the lab of Thomas Sakmar. He was active there until his death in 2023. Sakmar described Tom’s research interests at celebration of his life in 2024:

Tom was interested in cell membranes. What are membranes? Membranes are the biological structures that give integrity to cells, the small units of life. Every cell of every kind is defined by membranes, a strange, thin, flexible, and dynamic film that keeps the inside in and the outside out. A membrane defines the cell integrity. Tom, with high integrity, studied what makes cells integral. He was interested in the unusual fatty lipids that make up the membrane and discovered that these lipids sometimes contain chlorine and sulfur atoms. He correlated how the presence of those lipids prevent the passage of charged molecules and charged proton ions across lipid bilayers. The regulation of ion transport across cell membranes is how cells create energy in the form of ATP. Tom studied cell membrane bilayers and was particularly fascinated by microbial sulfo lipids... Tom witnessed many of the key biochemical and biological advances in membrane research in five decades of his active teaching and research career. He literally knew every major scientist in the field...

Did Thomas Haines know that his research was being used by the makers of Doxil and other drugs and vaccines to violate the integrity of human cells?

The military’s squalene bioweapon was injected into humans before the pharmaceutical industry’s, and there is no way the industry didn’t know what the military did about how debilitating the injuries from these drugs would be. Most of Bruce Ivins’s anthrax vaccine research was published, including the paper Gary Matsumoto cites where he acknowledges that oil adjuvants “can provoke toxic, allergic, ulcerative, or lethal reactions.”

To this day, scientists acknowledge the “devastating amount of data accumulated in the last few years concerning the relationship between various adjuvants and autoimmunity,” including squalene. This common vaccine injury has been given a name, Autoimmune/Inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants (ASIA). A useful review of the issue is the 2023 paper “Autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants (ASIA): past, present, and future implications,” which includes information on ASIA caused by the COVID-19 vaccines. Autism Spectrum Disorder, which is associated with abnormalities of cholesterol metabolism, may also be caused in part by the vaccine injection of squalene.