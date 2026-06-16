The Scamerican Century

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David S.
Jun 17

This is one of the scariest articles I have read in long time!

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LW's avatar
LW
Jun 16Edited

Yes! GOVERNMENT MONOPOLY!

AND…Don’t Let Congress Deregulate Gene-Silencing Pesticide-Producing GMOs

https://scamerica.substack.com/p/dont-let-congress-deregulate-gene?

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