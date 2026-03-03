The Scamerican Century

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Ty's avatar
Ty
Mar 4

I signed the letter and sent it to my legislators.

The health freedom organizations are only recommending amendments to the bill rather than opposing the whole thing. The health freedom organizations didn't mention the removal of funds for regenerative agriculture in the bill.

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