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Companies like Bayer that peddle pesticides and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) would get two big gifts if the 2026 House Farm Bill passes:

1. A free pass to poison us with impunity. The bill guts the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority over pesticides (including GMO crops engineered to produce their own insecticides—in every bite), while stripping the states and the courts of their powers to protect us.

2. Money for industrial agriculture stolen from regenerative programs. Environmental quality and conservation programs would be earmarked for “precision agriculture.” Just like “precision fermentation” is what the biotech companies call genetically modified microbes spitting out GMO proteins, “precision agriculture” is the same old trifecta of GMOs, pesticides, and synthetic fertilizers, only with big tech’s artificial intelligence making the decisions instead of farmers.

TAKE ACTION: Tell Congress to Scrap the 2026 House Farm Bill!

The Farm Bill should have been reauthorized in 2023. Instead, for the first time in the history of the Farm Bill, it got rolled into an omnibus spending bill, President Donald Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill.” The BBB slashed hunger programs to shovel money into the pockets of the richest landowners and polluting factory farms producing unhealthy junk food ingredients.

It cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Food Stamps) by about 30 percent. Over the next 10 years, payments to the richest landowners will increase by $56.4 billion, while hungry people will receive $294.7 billion less. More than three million people will be denied food and many millions more will receive much less help.

Do the math and it’s obvious that the money robbed from hungry people paid for more than just farm subsidies. The reverse Robinhood was part of a larger heist that lowered taxes for the wealthy, while expanding military spending by $163 billion.

We need a real Farm Bill reauthorization that includes:

a generous Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program so that everyone can be healthfully nourished,

support for the growth of local regenerative organic agriculture through fully-funded Natural Resources Conservation Service and Agricultural Marketing Service programs, devastated by Elon Musk’s DOGE staffing cuts, and

a message to the Trump Administration demanding disbursement of U.S. Department of Agriculture funds appropriated by Congress in the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Relief Act. In 2025, Trump’s USDA stopped payments on more than $20 billion appropriated by Congress for organic and regenerative agriculture and local food purchasing programs.

Unfortunately, the 2026 House Farm Bill does none of this. It was obviously written by the lobbyists for Germany’s Bayer and China’s Smithfield and Syngenta-ChemChina, as well as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. They’ll be the big winners if this Farm Bill passes.

This is a travesty. This bill should be composted!

Pesticide Companies Would Get a Free Pass to Poison Us

The 2026 House Farm Bill completely guts the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), with sweeping exemptions and huge changes. At the same time that it makes EPA’s pesticide authority weak to non-existent, it concentrates power within the agency, forbidding the states from doing anything, including blocking state courts from hearing cases brought on behalf of people who have been killed, injured, or sickened by pesticides.

Click here for a section-by-section analysis of the pesticide deregulation subtitle in the House Farm Bill.

Money Would Be Robbed from Regenerative for Industrial Agriculture

The 2026 House Farm Bill lets Bayer and its business partners break into programs intended to promote regenerative agriculture. The word “regenerative” doesn’t appear in this Farm Bill even once, while the catch phrase Bayer came up with for its business model, “precision agriculture” is in the bill dozens of times.

Under the guise of “precision agriculture,” the 2026 House Farm Bill lets the largest most industrialized farms get payments from the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Conservation Stewardship Program. The bill also directs research funding to precision agriculture, as well as digital agriculture and automation.

“Precision agriculture” is defined as “managing, tracking, or reducing crop or livestock production inputs, including seed, feed, fertilizer, chemicals, water, and time, at a heightened level of spatial and temporal granularity and biological targeting to improve efficiencies, reduce waste, and maintain environmental quality.” Notice the way that’s worded. Big tech pitches farmers with the promise that investing in their tools will mean spending less money on pesticides and fertilizers, but that’s not a requirement here. The bill says “precision agriculture” is about “managing, tracking, OR reducing ... inputs.”

With the addition of “precision agriculture,” EQIP would be stretched to the breaking point, but the 2026 House Farm Bill wouldn’t expand its budget. On the contrary, EQIP would be cut by $1 billion. With big tech’s “managing” and “tracking” hoovering up scarce resources, there will be far less EQIP money for regenerative agriculture practices. Not a new problem, unfortunately. Before “precision agriculture,” most EQIP dollars went to helping factory farms manage their manure lagoons.

TAKE ACTION: Tell Congress to Scrap the 2026 House Farm Bill!