0:00 -2:48

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Stop the War with a War Powers Act Resolution!

It is unconstitutional for the President to take military action without the express declaration of war by Congress—or at least an authorization of the use of military force.

Congress can reign the President in. It can stop the war with a War Powers Act resolution to remove the U.S. military from unauthorized hostilities.

That’s what’s happening right now in Congress to stop the war in Iran.

The Senate is expected to cast their votes today, Wednesday, along party lines, with just one Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman (Pennsylvania) saying he’ll vote against, and one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul (Kentucky) say he’ll vote for the resolution to end the war against Iran.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote tomorrow, Thursday. Click the link below to send an email and please also call your Rep’s office via the House switchboard: (202) 224-3121.

TAKE ACTION: Tell Your Members of Congress to Vote for a War Powers Resolution to Stop Trump’s War on Iran!

Every elected representative swears an oath to “support and defend the Constitution.” Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the U.S. Constitution reserves the power to declare war to Congress. The President’s job, as Commander in Chief, is to wage the wars Congress commits him to–not the other way around.

Congress has only declared war 11 times and not since the 1940s. In recent decades, Congress has approved resolutions that have the same effect, like the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution that got us into Vietnam and the Authorization for the Use of Military Force after 9/11.

Congress has not declared war or authorized the use of military force in Iran.

U.S. soldiers and Iranian civilians are already dying, but it’s not too late for Congress to stop this, with a War Powers Resolution to stop this unauthorized, unconstitutional war. Congress can also refuse to fund President Donald Trump’s war on Iran.

It is said that War Powers Resolutions are futile if there aren’t enough votes to override the President’s veto, but the next step should be impeachment, where a simple majority is sufficient.

When a majority of Americans oppose military action, democracy requires Congress to stand firm for peace.

TAKE ACTION: Tell Your Members of Congress to Vote for a War Powers Resolution to Stop Trump’s War on Iran!