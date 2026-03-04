The Scamerican Century

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Marlys Thoreen's avatar
Marlys Thoreen
Mar 5

It would be so nice if the government gave a damn about what we think. They pander to us before elections promising this and that, and as soon as they are elected, turn their backs on us and run toward their corporate handlers.

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