The Scamerican Century

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ty's avatar
Ty
Aug 10

The flu vaccines are far deadlier than any of the flu viruses. Living conditions were poor in 1918 so that could have made the virus more harmful than it would be now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
the LastManStanding's avatar
the LastManStanding
Aug 9

Not exactly a 'misdirect'.... more a nod towards the smooth continuity of process - which 'in the bigger picture' shows the mechanics of moving from "anthrax" to "Sars" to "Mers" to 2009s "Bird Flu" scam to Obama's "Brain Initiative" and the explosion of GOF research Fauci managed to keep going even after the temporary 'halt' by exporting the R&D offshore.

As shown in David E Martin's "The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier" -

"“On April 19, 2002 – the Spring before the first

SARS outbreak in Asia – Christopher M. Curtis, Boyd Yount, and

Ralph Baric filed an application for U.S. Patent 7,279,372 for a

method of producing recombinant coronavirus. In the first public

record of the claims, they sought to patent a means of producing,

“an infectious, replication defective, coronavirus.” This work

was supported by the NIH grant referenced above and GM63228.

In short, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

was involved in the funding of amplifying the infectious nature

of coronavirus between 1999 and 2002 before SARS was ever

detected in humans." .

All the same cast of ghouls trace through to the 2020 denouement of the seamless exercise - the mass culling initiated via a 'vaccine' which produced the very results which the 'pandemic' it was supposedly 'protecting against' was predicted to develop! Exactly the scenario which rogue Ness Zion scientist Joseph Moshe predicted and tried to warn us about - in his mad dash through the streets of LA in 2011 - before being sequestered and sent to an asylum and then 'disappeared.'

All roads lead back to the same address now finishing off the project in GAZA which serves as 'predictive programming for what will soon enough happen in the western satrapies - under the command of PUPPET 47 and his gang of dual-citiizen looters of the public purse Nothin new under this ol sun. "The Holy War against Amalek" has been going on for millennia now.

All politely ignored by even the most prescient and honest 'truth tellers' left in the west. The consequence of which will not be long in showing now. "Do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey"

Now that the mRNA poisons are being injected even into the animals part of your food supply, in addition to soon compulsory injection of 'infants,' 'children,' and 'man & woman' - the sequel to the 'angry god's' injunction is coming to a place near you, real soon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexis Baden-Mayer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture