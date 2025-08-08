You may have heard that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is cutting off mRNA vaccine funding.

Sound good to me, but it’s important to read the fine-print. John Fleetwood posted on August 6, 2025, “HHS Just Terminated 22 mRNA Projects—But Quietly Preserved the Bill Gates-Funded Bird Flu Shot.”

Today, Sasha Latypova had another critical report, “Where is $500M for Pandemic Preparedness going? A sober take on HHS terminating 22 mRNA projects with BARDA...” Here’s the part that gave me a panic attack and made me feel like I was going to be sick or pass out:



Jeffery Taubenberger, the gain-of-function (read “bioweapons”) scientist infamous for reviving the 1918 Flu, is the new Anthony Fauci, acting director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)!



As Sasha Latypova reports, he's the patent holder on a bird flu vaccine (“Broadly Protective Influenza Vaccine Comprising a Cocktail of Inactivated Avian Influenza Viruses”) that HHS Secretary Kennedy is pouring money into. This universal influenza vaccine, BPL-1357, has been government funded from the get-go. Placebo-controlled clinical trials commenced in 2022. Now, Kennedy is giving it $500 million.



Remember the 2019 video where Anthony Fauci and Rick Bright announced their Plandemic plot to usher in new universal vaccine technologies? Michael Specter asks, "Why don't we blow this system up?" and "Does something really bad have to happen?" Bright blurts out, “There might be a need or even an urgent call for an entity of excitement out there that's completely disruptive, not beholden to bureaucratic strings and processes" before explaining exactly how that would be done—“an outbreak of a novel avian virus could occur in China somewhere”—and then describes a future where the mRNA sequence is sent to your home and you print and administer your vaccine via a patch. When COVID hit, it seemed like that was the “completely disruptive” “entity of excitement” Bright was talking about and the flu was a misdirect, but, shit, they are still prepping for a massive flu plandemic. Was COVID just a dress rehearsal?!

The most important point Sasha makes is that the new Kennedy-Taubenberger vaccines BPL-1357 and BPL-24910 are already under PREP Act liability waivers.

All COVID and bird flu medical countermeasures are, whether under EUAs or not, and the COVID PREP Act declaration includes seasonal flu vaccines in its coverage.

Sash is concerned about the toxicity of the beta-propiolactone used to inactivate the viruses for the BPL-1357 and BPL-24910 vaccines. She writes:

“BPL is commonly used to inactivate viruses and bacterial toxins for the production of inactivated vaccines. Advertised by the good-MAHA-HHS as an ‘old school’ ‘safer’ platform, it’s anything but safe. In fact the decline of the use of inactivated whole virus vaccines is in part due to the toxicity of this ‘inactivating’ agent. Like with all vaccines, this poison is only one of hundreds of different poisons included in each shot.”

Shots with BPL-inactivated viruses include:

Here is the safety data sheet for Afluria. It's been FDA approved since 2017.

There have been studies done of rats and mice exposed to beta-propiolactone via subcutaneous injection where local tumors were observed at the site of injection. Lymphomas and hepatomas were reported in mice following intraperitoneal injection.