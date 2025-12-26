Today, Americans take their Christmas cash and head to the mall. But, if you’re the CIA historian who has everything, maybe you’d like to treat yourself to the complete set of back issues, all 78 paper copies, of CovertAction Information Bulletin and CovertAction Quarterly, which began publication in July 1978. Just $299!

Knowing the history CovertAction Magazine has compiled is essential to understanding the secret army of assassins, terrorists, blackmailers, mind-control experts, and dirty tricks operatives that has been running things since the November 22, 1963, coup. Currently under the direction of Tulsi Gabbard, the secret army receives a black budget of more than $100 billion per year. It doesn’t report to anyone, not even the Senators and Members of Congress in charge of oversight, as to what it does with the money, but its fingerprints are all over the paradigm shifting events that have shaped our world, from 9/11 to COVID-19.

If no one in government has oversight, who’s in charge? As Newsweek reported in 2021, 130 private companies administer the secret army’s clandestine operations. The top-five government contractors clearly have a disproportionate influence, as you can learn from reading the following reports from CovertAction Magazine:

The back issues set comes with a subscription to CovertAction Magazine, now publishing online—and access to the searchable complete PDF archive.

This is a great way to support the work of historian Jeremy Kuzmarov, CovertAction Magazine’s prolific managing editor. Kuzmarov holds a Ph.D. in American history from Brandeis University and has taught at numerous colleges across the United States. He co-hosts a radio show on New York Public Radio and on Progressive Radio News Network called "Uncontrolled Opposition." He is the author of six books on U.S. foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars (Clarity Press, 2019), The Russians Are Coming, Again, with John Marciano (Monthly Review Press, 2018), Warmonger. How Clinton’s Malign Foreign Policy Launched the U.S. Trajectory From Bush II to Biden (Clarity Press, 2023); and with Dan Kovalik, Syria: Anatomy of Regime Change (Baraka Books, 2025). Besides these books, Kuzmarov has published hundreds of articles and contributed to numerous edited volumes, including one in the prestigious Oxford History of Counterinsurgency . He publishes on Substack here.

Be on the lookout for an article Jeremy and I wrote together on the prescient work of Mae Brussell, which will be published by CovertAction Magazine on New Year’s Day.

Earlier this year, CovertAction Magazine published my article, What Dirty Tricks Does the Grandson of Former CIA Director William Colby—a Key Man Running U.S. Foreign Policy in the Trump Administration—Have in Store for Us?