Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s amendment to remove the pesticide deregulation sections from the Farm Bill failed and the bill passed the House Agriculture Committee late last night, but there’s still time to stop it. Tell your Member of Congress to vote against H.R. 7567!

As you can see from the tally in this graphic, votes on Pingree’s amendment were cast largely along party lines. The first two columns are the Committee’s Republicans and the second two columns are its Democrats. If you don’t recognize their names, you can check this list to see who they are. The one Democrat who voted against the amendment is Congressman Adam Gray (CA-13). Please retweet this message to him, but his allegiance to Monsanto-Bayer is no surprise. Gray’s been taking Monsanto money since he was a state assemblyman.

Bayer’s campaign contributions don’t entirely explain this vote, though the $9,200 to Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) is probably how the pesticide deregulation subtitle got in the Farm Bill in the first place.