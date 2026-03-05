The Scamerican Century

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CJ
Mar 5

So disappointing. Where are the good people with honesty, ethics, and morals? Why are we so incredibly disempowered, and how do we overcome it? Shall we all start a go fund me to bribe each of our 'representatives' and pay them more than these corrupt corporations can/do????

What is the best PEACEFUL solution???

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