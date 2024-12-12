In June 2024, the Weston A. Price Foundation warned of a planned shutdown of raw milk farmers over the bird flu–even though no virus has ever been shown to cause illness via raw milk, so there's no evidence of bird flu risk.

Even the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) admits, “we do not know at this time if the HPAI [highly pathogenic avian influenza; bird flu] H5N1 virus can be transmitted to humans through consumption of raw milk and products made from raw milk from infected cows,” but it insisted that states "stop the sale of raw milk that may present a risk to consumers.”

On August 22, 2024, the FDA created a testing protocol that required that raw milk be tested for bird flu using a PCR test with a cycle threshold 45 -- guaranteed to produce false-positives.

On December 6, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it would begin mandatory testing in six states: California, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Raw milk farms are not the target of this testing; it only covers milk sent to processors for pasteurization. Raw milk testing is up to the states. California has already begun targeting raw milk through tests of raw milk sold at grocery stores. The state secured a voluntary recall of milk that tested positive for bird flu, while admitting, “No human bird flu cases associated with the product have been confirmed to date.”

Support your raw milk farmers through the Weston A. Price Foundation's RealMilk.com and the Raw Milk Institute.

The Raw Milk Institute (RAWMI) has developed a rigorous program for raw milk farmers who are dedicated to producing clean, safe raw milk. RAWMI Listed farmers develop a plan for managing the health and hygiene of their farm, receive one-on-one mentoring and guidance for low-risk optimization, and test their milk regularly to ensure compliance with the RAWMI Common Standards for low-risk raw milk.

If you enjoy dairy of any kind, expect bird flu testing to create supply chain disruptions. Stock your freezer with your favorites now!

Government regulators are warning us to avoid raw milk because of the bird flu, while admitting that they haven’t documented a single case where someone got bird flu from drinking raw milk.

Here’s the science on why raw milk isn’t a bird flu risk:

No virus is known to be transmitted through raw milk. That’s according to recent CDC data for all foodborne illnesses from 2005 to 2020. This CDC dataset includes 3,807 milkborne illnesses (2,111 associated with pasteurized milk) linked to bacterial pathogens, but not one viral illness associated with milk, raw or pasteurized.

Why would this be?

Raw milk has numerous antiviral properties from the many bioactive compounds it contains, including angiogenin, casein, lactadherin, lactoferricin, lactoferrin, lactoferampin, α-, β-lactoglobulin, lactoperoxidase, lysozyme, milk mucin, milkisin, oligosaccharides, secretory IgA, IgG, and IgM, serum albumin and tenacin-C–most of which are damaged through pasteurization.

The antiviral properties of raw milk have been documented in the peer-reviewed literature, including:

The information above comes from scientist Pat Coleman’s article, Where Is the Evidence? Peg Coleman began her work as a medical microbiologist and microbial risk assessor in the U.S. federal government in 1992. Her expertise is developing Quantitative Microbial Risk Assessment (QMRA) methods. She has continued that work since 2010 as the founder of Coleman Scientific Consulting.

Raw milk has important health benefits:

Children who drink raw milk have much lower incidences of asthma, fever, ear infections, colds and flu.

Bioactive components found only in raw milk: 1) reduce inflammation, 2) have antiviral and antibacterial properties, 3) boost the immune system, 4) benefit heart and circulatory health, and 5) re-mineralized bones and teeth. This information comes from Bioactives in bovine milk: chemistry, technology, and applications, a study commissioned by the National Dairy Council. Ironically, the pasteurized milk industry is looking to commercialize bioactive components of raw milk as medicines or nutritional supplements, when these bioactives are lost with processing, but available to everyone who drinks raw milk.

The first food for all mammalian life, raw milk helps create aspects of the immune system and gut microbiome that do not exist before birth.

Raw milk is very non allergenic while, according to the FDA, pasteurized milk is the most allergenic food.

There is no evidence that dairy farm workers are getting bird flu from the milk:

There are now more than 50 farm workers who have tested positive for bird flu. Their common symptom is pink eye or conjunctivitis. Their mild infections resolved on their own in 4-5 days.

These farm workers were working directly with cows that had bird flu. They were not milkers. They were treating and working directly with sick cows. When their blood was tested, the workers had antibodies to H5N1 suggesting that they had been exposed and attained immunity.

Transmission pathways remain a mystery. One theory is that milk from infected cows could be a source of transmission to uninfected cows via milking machines, but this has not been confirmed. How the virus travels between dairies is unknown. Herds with no new cows have become infected. An unconfirmed theory is that dairies are infected by wild birds.

H5N1 is a respiratory influenza, not a foodborne illness. It lacks the protein receptors that allow for illness via foodborne pathways.

The only experimentally confirmed routes of transmission to cows are inoculation by an aerosol respiratory route and injection into the udder. Infection via each route was confirmed. There was more virus in milk fat globules than respiratory secretions, but there was no evidence that it was infectious. The virus could not be isolated post-infection from respiratory secretions. Tests of eye and nasal swabs, had PCR cycle thresholds greater than 35 cycles or were undetected. No faecal swab or blood samples were positive.

PCR tests produce false-positives with no food-safety benefit:

The bird flu virus is sensitive to heat and pasteurization inactivates it, but pasteurized milk found on store shelves in states with HPAI herds has routinely tested positive via PCR test. This is evidence of the fact that PCR tests don’t differentiate between viable viruses and those that are killed.

Cows infected with bird flu do not shed live virus after twelve days, but they can continue to shed non-viable virus for weeks or even months. The PCR test cannot distinguish between a live, transmissible virus and a virus or viral fragments incapable of causing illness.

As mentioned above, there is no evidence that even the live virus found in milk is infectious at any time.

Bird flu payments are a cash-cow, so farmers won’t fight false-positives:

The USDA is providing dairy farmers with economic support for cows that test positive for bird flu and are removed from the milking herd–both while the cow is not being milked and after it returns to milking, based on an assumed 50 percent reduction in milk. The amount varies, but the USDA gave an example of what would be typical: $367.55 per cow, per month, for up to four months.

At a time when five dairies go out of business every day, the bird flu payments are a lifesaver, but they provide a perverse incentive to dairies to keep bird flu circulating as long as possible.

The FDA considers bird-flu-positive milk safe to drink, as long as it is pasteurized. So, there is zero incentive for a dairy to test negative. Farmers will still get paid for bird-flu-positive milk and it will go into the food supply.

The information above comes from Mark McAfee of Raw Farm and the Raw Milk Institute.

Is Pasteurization Milk's Only Food Safety Solution?

In the late 1800s, food safety problems developed when the dairy industry rapidly commercialized. Dr. Henry Coit, a pediatrician from Newark, New Jersey, came up with a way to guarantee clean milk that was also fresh and raw. For Dr. Coit, this was personal; his first son died at age two from intestinal disease.

In 1892, Dr. Coit outlined a program for milk purification. Two years later, the world's first bottle of certified milk, handled entirely under medical supervision, was delivered through Babies Hospital (now Beth Israel). At its peak, the program distributed 150,000 bottles per year.

It wasn’t pasteurized. Rather, it was raw milk produced under specified production practices, inspections and certification under a legal contract between the dairy farmer and a Medical Milk Commission. The first was established by Dr. Coit in Essex Country, New Jersey in 1893. By 1896, over 60 were operating around the world.

In 1909, the New Jersey State Department of Health codified Dr Coit’s certified milk standards and milk produced under them continued to be provided by New Jersey farms to markets in Philadelphia and New York even after 1964 when New Jersey legislation made in-state raw milk sales illegal.

In 2011, the Raw Milk Institute revived Dr. Coit’s methods of mentoring and training producers of fresh unpasteurized milk. As described on its website, it ‘facilitates best practices in the raw milk industry through the evaluation of research findings’ and farm experience to create individualized food safety plans. Dairy farms that work with RAWMI adopt a set of standards; develop a risk assessment and management plan and safe operating procedures that are customized to the unique environment of the farm.

The information above comes from “Securing fresh food from fertile soil, challenges to the organic and raw milk movements,” by Joseph Heckman, Ph.D., a Professor of Soil Science, at Rutgers University, where he teaches courses in Soil Fertility, Organic Crop Production, and Agroecology.

What’s Wrong With Pasteurized Milk?

The present alternative to raw milk is ultra-processed milk. It is worth noting that modern milk production is characterized by a highly industrialized process, which introduces multiple opportunities for contamination. The use of toxic solvents for cleaning processing equipment, such as pipelines, poses a significant risk of chemical residues infiltrating the milk supply, compromising its safety. In contrast, raw milk, when produced under stringent safety protocols, is an excellent healthier alternative. For example, Consumer Reports tested processed milk which was positive for PFAS. Various chemicals can contaminate processed milk during production and/or packaging. Heavy metals, pesticides, radionuclides, veterinary drugs, and mycotoxins can be encountered.

Raw milk from organic, regeneratively raised cows is a better health choice than pasteurized milk which is less nutritious and more likely to be contaminated. Children raised on unpasteurized milk consumption have a decreased rate of atopic diseases (allergic disorders), now skyrocketing in American children. To learn more, read: Which aspects of the farming lifestyle explain the inverse association with childhood allergy?

The information in the section above comes from Michelle Perro, MD, DHom, a veteran pediatrician with over four decades of experience in acute and integrative medicine. Dr. Perro co-authored the highly acclaimed book What's Making Our Children Sick? and is Executive Director of the non-profit scientific-based website GMO Science. Her second book, “Making Our Children Well,” will be released in early 2025.