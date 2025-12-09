The Scamerican Century

Frances Leader
Dec 10

Why did I never connect the Kennedys with Italian aristocrat mobsters?

Explains a lot about the past and present but what can we expect for the future?

Epstein and Maxwell look like human shields for the Black Nobility - copping faked punishment, public blame and shame which rightly should be directed much higher up the pyramid of power.

Right now, I am thinking that Epstein and Maxwell have been substituted for public consumption but are actually languishing in their customary luxury on an island or superyacht somewhere nice and warm. Job done and now rewarded?

Pete Lincoln's avatar
Pete Lincoln
Dec 10

I am starting to believe Whitney Webb is also a Deep State Asset. Her timely series on the Epstein promoted the myth of a huge International Black Mail Operation run by Epstein and made Epstein a Household name and a Modern “Goldstein” Villain that gave young girls and their parents nightmares. I have grown to be skeptical he was running a large scale blackmail operation for 30 years. Blackmailers don’t have that kind of staying power unless they are FBI Directors with job security, and Epstein would not have been as popular as he was among Elite Circles.

The purpose it did serve is when news of Epstein’s Estates value being over $600 million came out lawyers and victims began salivating over a big payday. Victims began popping up out of nowhere, some of them legit, some just opportunists. Public outrage about Epstein contaminated jury pools far and wide. Brad Edwards, David Boies, or Stanley Pottinger were basically representing many of the victims by 2019 and other than Edwards had Deep State links. Edwards himself was associated with Rothstein who was convicted of blackmailing rich people over bogus victim allegations upon which he used to file suits. They filed many of the early suits that were made possible by Acosta plea deal that listed every complainant as a victim without due process and requiring Epstein to settle.

Her Epstein books reveals almost nothing new about Trump that was not in MSM coverage and she ignored his Casablanca/Elite Models connections and his own Trump Modeling venture while ignoring the role the Modeling Industry plays in sex trafficking of minors. She also missed an interesting connection where Trump was unloading Resorts International Panama shares (they were the largest shareholder) as Epstein/Hoffenberg were buying up Panama shares in a hostile takeover as part of their Ponzi scale. The takeover attempt failed of course but allowed Trump to dump his shares without causing share prices to drop. Coincidence? Maybe, but Trump and Epstein hooked up around that time

Couple of interesting nuggets on RFK Jr

RFK Jr. during the mid 1970s was attending one of the deep states favourite universities, Harvard, where he also allegedly dealt Cocaine according to a classmate who was a satisfied one time customer. . RFK Jr would be approached by Republican Roger Ailes.

Roger would become chairman and CEO of Fox News, Fox Television Stations and 20th Television. He was a media consultant for Republican presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H. W. Bush, and for Rudy Giuliani's 1989 New York City mayoral election.

RFK Jr was soon taking a year out to make a documentary with Roger Ailes about Falconry. Could this have been when deep state actors began grooming him looking down the road and seeing him as a potential political threat? Who knows, just planting the thought.

Six weeks in a tent with Roger. Wow. Hope it was a big tent

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=EU32wrSptwE

And this tweet

Anthony Andrews

@anthon7yandrews

·

Dec 7

In 2021 RFK Jr was on the tour list for Trump sycophant Mike Flynn’s ReAwaken America Tour. RFK Jr was also funded by Tim Mellon whose father is in the Epstein files. There is zero doubt Bobby was on the Trump team long before he tried to be a third party spoiler in 2024

3 replies by Alexis Baden-Mayer and others
