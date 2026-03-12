The Scamerican Century

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Marlys Thoreen's avatar
Marlys Thoreen
4d

Our legislators are, for the most part, bought and paid for, but I sent the letter anyway.

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Ty's avatar
Ty
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I signed the letter and sent it to the legislators.

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