STOP THE 2026 FARM BILL

Do It for the Farm Animals!

Section 12006 of the 2026 Farm Bill would invalidate laws in 15 states that ban the cruelest methods of confinement for farm animals, including ballot measures that passed with wide public support.

It would block states from banning the sale of pork from hogs bred in gestation crates, chickens raised in battery cages, and calves raised in veal in crates.

China owns Smithfield, our largest pork producer. Brazilian JBS is our biggest beef company. Section 12006 would destroy U.S. food sovereignty by taking away our right to regulate factory farmed meat production controlled by foreign corporations.

TAKE ACTION: Stop the 2026 House Farm Bill, Including Section 12006 that Strikes Down Animal Welfare Laws!

In 2018, California banned the sale of pork from hogs bred in gestation crates. A majority of the state voted to pass that law (Prop 12) and the US Supreme Court upheld the ballot initiative in 2023. The Farm Bill is the industry’s attempt to undo the ruling. The top beneficiaries of this move would be foreign corporations.

The U.S. is quickly becoming an agricultural colony. In addition to China’s Smithfield and Brazil’s JBS controlling U.S. meat production, U.S. corn farmers are the main market for the pesticide companies Syngenta (ChemChina), and BASF and Bayer (German corporations that were part of the Nazi I.G. Farben conglomerate).

What if China doesn’t want to comply with bans on caging pregnant and nursing sows to sell its pork? What if Brazil doesn’t like Environmental Protection Agency rules on water pollution from its factory farm feedlots? What if Chinese and German pesticide companies get caught giving people cancer or killing “off target” crops that aren’t genetically engineered to withstand the toxic herbicides that drift from fields sprayed with their poisons?

These foreign companies go to the U.S. Congress to demand relief! Incredibly, our members of Congress comply, crafting special provisions to exempt bad actors from rules the states and the courts are trying to enforce.

When California voters passed Proposition 12, a ballot initiative to raise the animal welfare standards of food sold in their state, they banned pork from factory farms where pregnant and nursing sows are contained in cages so small that they can’t even move enough to turn around.

Sec. 12006 would let China’s Smithfield strike that law from the books so it doesn’t have to obey it. It says Smithfield has the right to raise their pork however they want no matter what state or local laws say. This is an incredibly dangerous provision, because pork farmers working for Smithfield don’t get to decide how to raise their pigs, China does!

China wants to raise pork in the U.S. the same way it does at home. From 2018 to 2019, African Swine Fever put most Chinese pork farmers out of business. This gave the country the opportunity to rebuild pork production at a hyper-industrial scale. Prior to 1995, almost all Chinese pork came from small-scale family farms. Less than 15 years later, commercial operations producing 50 to 1,000 pigs exceeded small farms. As of 2021, small farms were down to 20 percent of pork production, with 40 percent in operations with up to 1,000 sows and the other 40 percent in mega-operations with more than 1,000 sows. As of 2025, 65 percent of pork is estimated to come from mega-operations, 30 percent from commercial operations and just 5 percent from small farms. Today, China is building "hog hotels." A single operation can have 21 buildings, six stories high with 660 sows each. One company is producing 30 million hogs a year this way, equal to 21 percent of U.S. pork production in 2020.

Another Farm Bill provision to benefit foreign companies that don’t feel like complying with state laws or the rulings of U.S. courts is Sec. 10205. That one is for Bayer, which bought Monsanto in 2018 and ever since has been trying to avoid compensating Roundup-exposed cancer victims suffering from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for using this toxic herbicide.

In 2020, Bayer agreed to pay roughly $10 billion in a landmark settlement, but tens of thousands of additional claims remain unresolved. Bayer is on the hook for billions of dollars more for acting with “malice, oppression or fraud.” The legal theory is “failure to warn,” based on the fact that Monsanto knew its glyphosate-based herbicide caused cancer.

Sec. 10205 would help Bayer escape liability by preventing the Courts from imposing any rules more strict than what the Environmental Protection Agency requires. The trouble with that is, Monsanto’s been running the EPA and Bayer’s still trying to control it now. In 1985, an EPA panel classified glyphosate as a Class C chemical (suggestive evidence of carcinogenic potential) based on kidney tumors in male mice. Then, Monsanto barraged it with bogus research about its safety until the EPA reversed its position six years later.

U.S. regulators should have never allowed Germany to take over the U.S. pesticide market or China to take over U.S. pork production, but the least we can do is to maintain the fundamental rights of people living in a so-called democracy to access the courts for redress of wrongs and to pass laws at the state and local level to regulate how these foreign corporations are going to operate on our soil.

Congress has to hear from us about how disturbed we are to hand over our food supply to foreign countries.

TAKE ACTION: Stop the 2026 House Farm Bill, Including Section 12006 that Strikes Down Animal Welfare Laws!