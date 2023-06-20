Sam Husseini’s done a great write-up of the COVID origins situation now that an anonymous source in the Biden Administration has named three scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the COVID-19 pandemic’s index cases.

Here are a few things I’m pondering after reading Sam’s article:

How will blaming China work for the President when he is less than six degrees of separation from the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

President Joe Biden has multiple connections to Metabiota, a for-profit biological weapons contractor working for the Pentagon in Ukraine and with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The first is through Rosemont Seneca Partners, the $2.4 billion private equity firm founded in 2009, as Joe Biden became Vice President and John Kerry became Secretary of State, by Joe Biden's son Hunter and John Kerry's stepson Christopher Heinz.

Emails obtained via the National Archives and Records Administration by America First Legal provide “substantial evidence that Hunter’s personal business activities commingled with Joe Biden’s official business as early as Biden’s first year as Vice President” and demonstrate “a close working relationship between Vice President Biden’s office, his son’s business partners.”

In 2014, Rosemont Seneca was Metabiota’s top investor outside the government.

That same year, as revealed in emails from his abandoned laptop printed by the Daily Mail, Hunter “introduced Metabiota to an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma, for a 'science project' involving high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine.

“And although Metabiota is ostensibly a medical data company, its vice president emailed Hunter in 2014 describing how they could 'assert Ukraine's cultural and economic independence from Russia' – an unusual goal for a biotech firm.”

“In another sign of the deep ties between Metabiota and the Department of Defense, Hunter's RSTP business partner Rob Walker said he would 'have a friend reach out to DoD on the down low', in order to prove the company's bona fides to top prospective investors Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in October 2014,” reported Josh Boswell in the Daily Mail.

Rob Walker served on Metabiota’s board of advisors (first reported by the National Post).

Also in 2014, Metabiota was at the scene of the crime when Ebola Zaire broke out for the first time in West Africa, 3,000 km away from the only other outbreaks, but right in the proximity of the Pentagon-funded Kenema, Sierra Leone, lab where Metabiota worked on Ebola.

According to a 2014 press release, “Since 2009, Metabiota has been supporting in-country surveillance, outbreak investigation and response networks, and local laboratories in the small West African nation of Sierra Leone. In 2012, the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MOHS)-Metabiota Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHF) laboratory (Kenema, Sierra Leone) was established and became the focal point for diagnosing VHFs, including the five species of Ebola virus. When the threat of Ebola in West Africa emerged early in 2014, the MOHS-Metabiota lab quickly adapted diagnostics to subsequently enable identification of the Ebola virus Zaire species, the deadly strain circulating in West Africa.”

For more on the origins of Ebola, read Sam Husseini and Jonathan Latham’s report:

President Biden’s second connection to Metabiota is through Pilot Growth, the firm that eclipsed Rosemont Seneca as its top non-governmental investor after 2015, and is sometimes described as the renamed Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners. Pilot Growth Equity helped Metabiota raise $41 million in venture capital.

Neil Callahan, is a Pilot Growth co-founder and was the former managing director and a co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners and was on the Metabiota board of directors.

Rob Walker, mentioned above in the discussion of Metabiota’s work in Ukraine, is also a Pilot Growth co-founder. “Walker is a former Clinton administration official whose wife, Betsy Massey Walker, was an assistant to second lady Jill Biden during Joe Biden’s vice presidency,” the New York Post reported.

Walker was also an Advisory Partner at Pine Island Capital, where Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hocked their connections to the incoming Biden Administration, and even issued an IPO, in the months between the 2020 elections and their Senate confirmations. The New York Post reported:

Pine Island’s ties to the Biden team run particularly deep. Co-founder Clyde Tuggle ran government affairs for Coca-Cola, which hired Biden’s niece, Missy Owens, as an in-house lobbyist in 2012. Its Web site previously listed longtime Hunter Biden associate Rob Walker as an adviser but appears to have removed him after his name appeared in two sets of leaked e-mails purportedly showing controversial deals in which the Biden family was involved.

Pine Island has a strategic partnership with WestExec Advisors, a consulting firm whose co-founders include Blinken.

WestExec runs the Biden administration. Here’s one person who didn’t even bother to quit her WestExec job before taking a post at the Pentagon.

Prior to Haines and Blinken’s Senate confirmations, WestExec scrubbed its website of posts about helping U.S. research universities accept donations from China while remaining a "trusted partner for DOD-sponsored research grants."

WestExec is where Event 201 participant Avril Haines worked between being Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the Obama-Biden Administration and being Director of National Intelligence for Biden-Harris. (Haines also worked for the funder of Event 201, Open Philanthropy, a nonprofit started by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and his wife Cari Tuna who also initiated the private foundation Good Ventures to invest “in domains such as biosecurity and pandemic preparedness, as well as global health and development.”)

WestExec was recently bought by Teneo another global influence-peddling and deal-making firm mostly known for its relationship to the Clintons.

Teneo employs Jerome Hauer, a key player in 9/11 and the 2001 anthrax attacks, according to Graeme MacQueen’s excellent book The 2001 Anthrax Deception: A Case for a Domestic Conspiracy.

If Hauer’s named doesn’t immediately make you shudder, read Whitney Webb’s masterful summary of his career.

What will China say about the Biden administration naming the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Ben Hu, Yu Ping and Yan Zhu as the index cases?

Ben Hu, Yu Ping and Yan Zhu are already on Fauci’s payroll.

They’ll likely also be paid via the State Department's Rewards For Justice Program.

No doubt, they’re already in the U.S. being prepared to testify before Congress.

What will China do when some of its top scientists claim that the poor safety conditions they were forced to work under got them sick and caused the pandemic?

Since the start, China has been very consistent in its messaging on COVID origins. They say SARS-CoV-2 came from Fort Detrick where Fauci’s NIAID has its Integrated Research Facility and the University of North Carolina where infamous gain-of-function coronavirus researcher Ralph Baric works.

There are plenty of Chinese scientists in the U.S. Will China pull the same trick and suddenly produce their own whistleblowers?

It will be hard for them to one-up the U.S., especially now that the U.S. has struck first with a fully fleshed-out story.

What does this mean for U.S.-China relations?

Both the U.S. and China participated in the October 2019 Plandemic planning exercise Event 201 funded by the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Avril Haines, now director of national intelligence, and George Gao, the Fauci of China, sat side by side discussing how to censor anyone who said the pandemic was the result of a “lab leak.”

The U.S. and China have been on the same page throughout the Plandemic from lockdowns to forced vaccinations.

And, yet the two nations have been on the brink of war over Taiwan?

Who benefits from that?

U.S. military contractors.

What about Chinese military contractors?

Metabiota’s relationship with the Wuhan Institute of Virology isn’t the only link the Bidens have to China. Peter Schweizer, author of the book “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” estimates that the Bidens have personally pocketed some $31 million from business deals with China.

Some of these deals involve companies working for the People’s Liberation Army, including CEFC China Energy and China National Offshore Oil Corp.

It’s disgusting the way the Bidens have profited personally without a shred of national loyalty, but it is merely a symptom of the larger problem of globalization, pernicious in the field of military contracting. The corporations that sell weapons of war want to make money off of every government, not just one. Military contractors play all sides for maximum profit.

I shudder to think how they’ll use the “lab leak” story.