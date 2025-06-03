Truth Action Project Broadcast at 8 pm Eastern Tonight
Talking w/ Chuck Fall about how Monsanto/Bayer planned/profited from Israel's genocide in Palestine, COVID, 9/11 anthrax, Vietnam, the Bomb & the Holocaust--and how these things are all connected.
Live Zoom Tuesday TAP Talk: Nature, Freedom, and the Fight Against Technocracy with Alexis Baden-Mayer
From JFK to Covid-19—explore how we lost accountability and how we can take it back through conscious living and activism.
Join TAP for a wide-ranging discussion that covers how things like natural and intentional living and political organizing can counteract the technocratic forces bearing down on society. Alexis has a deep understanding of the interplay between the deep state and political events. We will cover the Eisenhower warning about the military-industrial complex, Kennedy’s assassination and the cover-up, and consider how the failure to get accountability in 1964 led to elite impunity in the federal Covid program. What are we up against? Can we prevail? Join TAP Talk for an intriguing evening of discussion about the deep state and the emerging technocracy. Is resistance futile?
Tuesday, June 3 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Missouri Puts Profits Over People's Lives With New Israeli Chemical Limited Facility
I really enjoyed this talk. Alexis is incredibly smart and connects the dots. Please watch and join us at the TruthActionProject.org every Tuesday from 8-10 Eastern time by just going to the website and going to the Events tab and registering for that event and you will be directed there right away!
Regarding last night’s excellent call:
(1) will there be a replay?
(2) see this important post today:
https://open.substack.com/pub/naomiwolf/p/an-open-letter-to-hhs-secretary-kennedy?