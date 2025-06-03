TAP TALK

Live Zoom Tuesday TAP Talk: Nature, Freedom, and the Fight Against Technocracy with Alexis Baden-Mayer

From JFK to Covid-19—explore how we lost accountability and how we can take it back through conscious living and activism.



Join TAP for a wide-ranging discussion that covers how things like natural and intentional living and political organizing can counteract the technocratic forces bearing down on society. Alexis has a deep understanding of the interplay between the deep state and political events. We will cover the Eisenhower warning about the military-industrial complex, Kennedy’s assassination and the cover-up, and consider how the failure to get accountability in 1964 led to elite impunity in the federal Covid program. What are we up against? Can we prevail? Join TAP Talk for an intriguing evening of discussion about the deep state and the emerging technocracy. Is resistance futile?

WHEN

Tuesday, June 3 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

SHOW NOTES

