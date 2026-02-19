Trump knows something I didn’t... In a new Executive Order, “PROMOTING THE NATIONAL DEFENSE BY ENSURING AN ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF ELEMENTAL PHOSPHORUS AND GLYPHOSATE-BASED HERBICIDES,” he just revealed that phosphorus is necessary for two things:

Bayer/Monsanto’s glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer that’s given cancer to thousands of farmers, farm workers, and pesticide applicators. Bayer & Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s white phosphorus weapons that Israel has been using to destroy the agricultural region of its northern neighbor Lebanon.

I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. I knew Monsanto and Bayer worked together as Mobay to make the Agent Orange that sickened thousands of veterans and still causes birth defects in Vietnam today.



Bayer has Nazi roots. At Auschwitz, it built the world’s biggest factory to take advantage of the slave labor and medical research subjects. Meanwhile, Monsanto built the trigger for the atom bombs that would kill 200,000 people in Japan.



You don’t have to be a pacifist to want to keep military contractors away from food and farming. Nobody wants to eat the poisons used in war!

Except Trump, apparently?



TAKE ACTION:

Ban White Phosphorus Weapons!

Ban Carcinogenic Glyphosate-Based Weed Killers!

Josiah E. DuBois Jr.

Josiah E. DuBois Jr. was deputy chief counsel for War Crimes in charge of the I.G. Farben case, Nuremberg, Germany, 1947-48, including the prosecution of Bayer executives. Investigating the case, he came to the conclusion that “Farben was the Machiavellian planner for all institutions in the world that had allied themselves with military aggression.”

But, most of Farben and Bayer’s executives went free or returned to their management of the company after only a few years in prison. Of the 24 defendants, only 13 were found guilty and these were given light sentences, ranging from 1 1/2 to 8 years.

To get the full story out, DuBois had to write a book, The Devil's Chemists about “24 conspirators of the International Farben Cartel who manufacture wars.”



In a book review, The New York Times claimed that is was:

Because of [inexperienced tribunal judges’] inability … to differentiate between legitimate big business and a gigantic corporate octopus wholly lacking in moral standards, yet so powerful that it devoured Governments as well as industrial rivals, [that] all the defendants in the Farben case are now at liberty, pursuing their former occupations.

In reality, it was because of the concerted effort of the Bayer’s allies in the U.S. that DuBois’ case against Farben failed.

As the trial commenced in 1947, a congressman slandered DuBois as “a known left-winger from the Treasury Department, who has been a close student of the Communist party-line.”

The Congressman from Dow

The U.S. chemical companies weren’t happy about their German counterparts being put on trial, especially those who were in business with the Nazis. These corporations had friends in high places: George Dondero represented suburban Detroit, including Dow Chemical’s headquarters in Midland.

In the 1930’s, Dow Chemical and IG Farben formed an international cartel. Part of their agreement was to restrain U.S. production of magnesium and allow Germany to develop a global monopoly on this element vital to airplane manufacturing, incendiary bombs and ammunition.

In 1934 and 1935, Dow Chemical delivered to IG Farben almost nine million pounds of magnesium at a 30% lower cost than what they charged American customers.

As a result, at the outset of World War II Germany was producing five times as much magnesium as the United States.

I.G. Farben and the Rockefellers

I.G. Farben was the second-biggest shareholder in Standard Oil after the Rockefellers.

In 1929, Farben launched a U.S. company with a board that included reps from Standard Oil, Ford Motor Company, National City Bank & the Warburg banking family.

“Since early 1941, the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice had been investigating the I.G.-Standard cartel, and by the end of the year, spurred by the attack at Pearl Harbor, the government was getting ready to indict the Standard Oil companies, I.G. Farben, and their principle officers for a conspiracy to restrain trade and commerce in the oil and chemical industries throughout the world, including synthetic rubber and synthetic gasoline.”

In 1942, ten defendants agreed to plead no contest to criminal charges. Government attorneys suggested $1.5 million in fines, but negotiated down to $5,000 each.