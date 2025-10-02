What Dirty Tricks Does the Grandson of Former CIA Director William Colby—a Key Man Running U.S. Foreign Policy in the Trump Administration—Have in Store for Us?
My first article in Covert Action Magazine
Read it here: https://covertactionmagazine.com/2025/10/01/what-dirty-tricks-does-the-grandson-of-former-cia-director-william-colby-a-key-man-running-u-s-foreign-policy-in-the-trump-administration-have-in-store-for-us/
I received this important comment on Twitter:
But, this is what blew my mind… I was searching Twitter for people who had noted Elbridge Colby’s tenure at WestExec and I found posts like this about Elbridge Colby’s great-grandfather and namesake, who I neglected to include in my article:
Wow! Excellent work. You are a serious journalist. It is really good to expose the foot soldiers to the oligarchy. I love Covert Action. Jeremy K is scheduled for a TAP Talk in a couple weeks; thanks for coming on to our Tuesday Talk: https://rumble.com/v6unwud-tap-talk-with-alexis-baden-mayer.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
The post brings up some names and events which in the present moment bode ill for any continued pretense on the part of the USA & it's downstream dependent to be a 'force for civilization' - or 'international law.' In fact, we're on the cusp of some enormous changes due to be brought about by repercussions still playing out from the original storylines!
Take, for example the notional justifications for land theft that bind our attention to the similarities tween the career of Harrison & that of the current WH occupant. Making the case that landowners - be they 'Redskins' or 'Gazans' forfeit title by way of being 'barbarians' seems not to have gone out of style. Sycophants of the crew conducting the 'ethnic cleanse' of the latter presently - that same WH occupant chief among them - seem to believe that passing off the attendant atrocities as necessary steps to turning Palestine into a 'clean and safe' oasis of gambling and frolic in the dangerous middle east suffices as explanation for making Americans complicit in these crimes against humanity.
Likewise, Harrison's barbaric scorched earth campaigns against unwanted dwellers on 'prime real estate' were excused as necessary if harsh steps on the way to making the west safe for settlers. Interestingly, Harrison became the very first of a long line of USA Presidents to expire under the persumed effect of something known variously as "Tecumseh's Curse" or "the Curse of the Prophet" -
When William Henry Harrison, Tecumseh’s nemesis, was sworn into office in March 1841, he caught a pneumonia that killed him thirty-two days after his inauguration. Harrison, one of the most influential figures in the taking of North American Indian land, was elected president in late 1840. He led the army that killed Tecumseh and his dream of a united Indian front against American land grabs west of the Appalachian Mountains. Twenty years later, in 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected. He was assassinated before completing his term. James Garfield, elected president in 1880, was also assassinated. William McKinley, re-elected in 1900, was shot and killed. Next was Warren Harding’s death in office after his election in 1920. A pattern was noticed and reported by Ripleys Believe It Or Not in the early 1930s. All those presidents who died in office were elected, like Harrison, in a year ending in zero."
While Roosevelt technically escaped the curse, dying in 1945, Kennedy did not. Reagan can be argued to have also escaped assassination, although his subsequent cerebral capacity may quality him for status somewhere being living & dead. That brings us to the guy who badly wanted to be re-elected in 2020, but didn't get the call. He's back in office now, and indeed not so sure to have escaped with anything other than a temporary reprieve. After all, it's not even debatable that Joe Biden's brain - if not body - did indeed 'die' while in office. Trimpf in fact is not only due to go 'under the bus,' but it's already been marked on some calendars. Since we're speaking of x/twitter, we can go directly to the same source to get a peek at something not entirely easy to dismiss...
X Account That Predicted Charlie Kirk’s Assassination a Week in Advance Also Posted a Future Date for Trump Before Deleting Account
by Cassandra MacDonald Sep. 15, 2025
Donald as WIlliam Harrison? Nah, I tend to think of him as more like Baldwin One - the Crusader King who "rotted from the inside" ... and died after trying to grab some land in the same digs that Don is currently trying to gift to his overlords there in the muddled east. Is the 'curse' real? Do bears buy toilet paper?