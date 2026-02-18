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Food Libel laws let corporations take their critics to court, while Ag-Gag laws criminalize investigations into animal abuse at factory farms.

TAKE ACTION: Tell Your State Legislators to Protect Food and Environmental Activists’ Right to Free Speech! Block and Repeal Food Libel and Ag-Gag Laws!

Food Libel Laws

Monsanto (Bayer) and DowElanco (Corteva) lobbied for Food Libel laws so they could use threats of lawsuits to force activists to shut down advocacy campaigns and pressure journalists to pull muckraking exposés. They knew the food libel laws would make anyone considering speaking out think twice about whether it would be, in the words of a Monsanto attorney, “worth the price.”

There are 13 states with food libel laws: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas.

In an alarming move, Florida’s food libel law is currently being used by Apeel to sue Robyn Openshaw, the Green Smoothie Girl, for her campaign to educate consumers about how to avoid its “edible” fruit and vegetable coating.

Making matters worse, Florida is considering expanding its law beyond perishable fruits and vegetables to cover all agricultural products–and all agricultural practices, including pesticide and fertilizer use. A victory for free speech was won last week when the Florida Senate dropped the issue, but a House bill still includes it.

Ag-Gag Laws

Tyson Foods, the nation’s largest meat processing company, lobbied for the Ag-Gag laws, because they didn’t like welfare investigators “harassing” them over animal cruelty. Tyson Foods didn’t hide the fact that they were behind the bills. Graham Hall, a government affairs manager for the company, went around the country writing Ag-Gag bills and testifying in favor of them.

There are 8 states with ag-gag laws: Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, South Dakota, and Texas.

Additionally, five states had ag-gag laws that have since been declared unconstitutional: Idaho, Kansas, North Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming.

The courts in those cases held that undercover investigations and whistleblowing are newsgathering activities protected by the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of the press.

In Arkansas, animal rights groups that engage in undercover investigations have brought a case to preemptively stop private companies from using the law against them, on the basis that the power the state granted those companies inhibits speech.

In Iowa, the ag-gag law survived a constitutional challenge, but the court allowed the anti-factory-farm group Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement to make its case that the part of the law that makes it a crime to use a recording device while trespassing on livestock facilities is unconstitutional.

The legal advocacy group FarmSTAND is awaiting rulings on these issues.

TAKE ACTION: Tell Your State Legislators to Protect Food Activists’ Freedom of Speech!