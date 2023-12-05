The Scamerican Century
Scamdemic Bird Flu: Vaccines for 33 Billion Chickens? Digital Food Rationing? The End of Animal Agriculture?
The overhyped threat of a human bird flu pandemic is a hoax to "reset" our food system.
Apr 11
•
Alexis Baden-Mayer
93
March 2024
Tennessee's "Lettuce Vaccine" Bill: What you need to know about HB1894
Congress made adding drugs to food illegal in 2007, but open air tests have contaminated food crops since the 2002 ProdiGene scandal. HB1894 does…
Mar 5
•
Alexis Baden-Mayer
15
Nazi Coal Butter
The world's first synthetic food.
Mar 5
•
Alexis Baden-Mayer
8
February 2024
#SayNoToSolarGeo! Blocking the Sun Is NOT a Climate Solution!
TAKE ACTION: Tell your state legislators to say no to solar geoengineering!
Feb 20
•
Alexis Baden-Mayer
6
TIMELINE: The Plot to Replace Dairy Farms with SynBio "Milk" Proteins Goes Back to 1894!
Got Milk? Nope, It's Fungus! Archer Daniels Midland & Bayer Want Us to Drink SynBio "Milk" with 92 Compounds Humans Have Never Eaten Before!
Feb 20
•
Alexis Baden-Mayer
7
UTI Relief Without Antibiotics
I learned about D-mannose from nutritionist Sara Keough. What a life-saver! You can try the brand I used, or even better, get USDA Organic D-mannose.
Feb 19
•
Alexis Baden-Mayer
6
Why are bees dying? Because of Bayer’s business model.
Genetically modified seeds soaked in bee-killing neonic insecticides have triggered an insect apocalypse that is “tearing apart the tapestry of life.”
Feb 12
•
Alexis Baden-Mayer
6
The Matrix Is Here.
Have You Already Plugged In Without Realizing It?
Feb 8
•
Alexis Baden-Mayer
5
December 2023
Children's Health Defense TV: 21st Century Dr. Frankensteins Part 1
Bayer’s SynBio Spokesman George Church
Dec 5, 2023
•
Alexis Baden-Mayer
2
November 2023
Bayer's SynBio Spokesman George Church
21st Century Dr. Frankensteins - Part 1
Nov 14, 2023
•
Alexis Baden-Mayer
13
June 2023
The Official U.S. COVID Origins Story is the "Lab Leak"
How will blaming China work for President Biden when he is less than six degrees of separation from the Wuhan Institute of Virology?
Jun 20, 2023
•
Alexis Baden-Mayer
9
May 2023
Lead lipid nanoparticles as inhalable delivery vehicles for messenger RNA and CRISPR–Cas9 gene editors
The latest bioweapons delivery system from Moderna multibillionaire Robert Langer
May 24, 2023
•
Alexis Baden-Mayer
13
