Scamdemic Bird Flu: Vaccines for 33 Billion Chickens? Digital Food Rationing? The End of Animal Agriculture?
The overhyped threat of a human bird flu pandemic is a hoax to "reset" our food system.
  
Alexis Baden-Mayer
28

March 2024

Tennessee's "Lettuce Vaccine" Bill: What you need to know about HB1894
Congress made adding drugs to food illegal in 2007, but open air tests have contaminated food crops since the 2002 ProdiGene scandal. HB1894 does…
  
Alexis Baden-Mayer
3
Nazi Coal Butter
The world's first synthetic food.
  
Alexis Baden-Mayer

February 2024

#SayNoToSolarGeo! Blocking the Sun Is NOT a Climate Solution!
TAKE ACTION: Tell your state legislators to say no to solar geoengineering!
  
Alexis Baden-Mayer
2
TIMELINE: The Plot to Replace Dairy Farms with SynBio "Milk" Proteins Goes Back to 1894!
Got Milk? Nope, It's Fungus! Archer Daniels Midland & Bayer Want Us to Drink SynBio "Milk" with 92 Compounds Humans Have Never Eaten Before!
  
Alexis Baden-Mayer
1
UTI Relief Without Antibiotics
I learned about D-mannose from nutritionist Sara Keough. What a life-saver! You can try the brand I used, or even better, get USDA Organic D-mannose.
  
Alexis Baden-Mayer
Why are bees dying? Because of Bayer’s business model.
Genetically modified seeds soaked in bee-killing neonic insecticides have triggered an insect apocalypse that is “tearing apart the tapestry of life.”
  
Alexis Baden-Mayer
1
The Matrix Is Here.
Have You Already Plugged In Without Realizing It?
  
Alexis Baden-Mayer
1

December 2023

Children's Health Defense TV: 21st Century Dr. Frankensteins Part 1
Bayer’s SynBio Spokesman George Church
  
Alexis Baden-Mayer

November 2023

Bayer's SynBio Spokesman George Church
21st Century Dr. Frankensteins - Part 1
  
Alexis Baden-Mayer
7

June 2023

The Official U.S. COVID Origins Story is the "Lab Leak"
How will blaming China work for President Biden when he is less than six degrees of separation from the Wuhan Institute of Virology?
  
Alexis Baden-Mayer
5

May 2023

Lead lipid nanoparticles as inhalable delivery vehicles for messenger RNA and CRISPR–Cas9 gene editors
The latest bioweapons delivery system from Moderna multibillionaire Robert Langer
  
Alexis Baden-Mayer
2
